Denver Nuggets coach admits they got beat up without Facundo Campazzo

After losing to one of the worst teams in the NBA, Denver Nuggets coach Michael Malone admitted they got beat up without Facundo Campazzo.

Denver Nuggets He picked up pace little by little in the 2021-22 NBA season and after fighting for the positions that give direct qualification to the Playoffs, he reached an incredible streak, but… The coach Michael Malone did not put Facundo Campazzo and suffered a heavy defeat.

Campazzo was losing prominence during the season and not just because of a great drop in his level. Malone decided to bet on the rookie sensation of the Nuggets, Bones-Hylandand by signing Bryan Forbes. Two players acting in the position of Facu.

The harsh reality for Facundo Campazzo returned when he did not play against Golden State Warriors for a reason he had a first and last name. However, after the Denver Nuggets unexpected loss against the Oklahoma City Thunder, Malone admitted that without the presence of the Argentine they were taught a lesson.

Facu Campazzo guarantees dedication, sacrifice and defensive display like no other Nuggets player and in the 107-119 point loss he was needed more than ever, since he didn’t play a single minute, and Denver fell to the fourth worst team of the 2021-22 season. The Thunder have 20 wins and 42 losses.

Michael Malone admits they ‘got their butts kicked’ without Facu Campazzo in the NBA

“You have to give them a lot of credit. They came here and kicked our asses (…) I don’t give a shit about the offense. That kind of defense is embarrassing. The effort that was made tonight was embarrassing.” Coach Michael Malone said about the Denver Nuggets’ loss to the Oklahoma City Thunder without Facundo Campazzo.