Denzel and John David Washington, all work and faith

Lor remember as if it were now, John David Washington, the first time he realized that his father, Denzel, was not like many others. He was eight years old, he had just landed with his family on the Amalfi coast, in a new world, and he loved his first pizza margherita in Positano. All the staff and guests of that little beach restaurant wanted to chat with their dad, they smiled at him warmly, gestured, they were happy to see him. “They didn’t even speak English, yet they made themselves understood, they wanted to know him, introduce themselves,” he says. “It was there that I sensed that he was better known than others.”

Malcolm & Marie, what a success

Let’s take a leap forward of about thirty years, we leave Positano, we are now in Los Angeles: John David is in front of me on Zoom, happy to talk about both a beloved father, a constant source of inspiration and pride, and the film Malcolm & Marie, his most recent personal success. Now, at 36, Washington Jr. can discuss everything freely, with a sense of relief and joy. And yet, today’s happiness is the fruit of a long journey. It was in fact to avoid direct confrontation with so much parent that the boy decided at the beginning to embrace a sports career and give up Hollywood and cinema: he became a football champion (American football) at Morehouse College and, soon, a star in tour in Europe and the United States. Then some injuries – including a troubling concussion – forced him to drop out.

HBO then offered him a role in the television series Ballers (he was football player Ricky Jerret) and this marked his second incarnation: Spike Lee chose him as the protagonist of BlacKkKlansman and Christopher Nolan for Tenet, the $ 200 million sci-fi blockbuster for which the actor earned superlative reviews.

A fortune of 250 million

Nothing, however, compared with those received for Malcolm & Marie, the socio-political-psychological drama (an authentic tour de force) shot with Zendaya and directed by Sam Levinson during the pandemic: now he is also for talent in the same orbit as his “old man”, Denzel. Who – it must be said – is not just an international star: he is a great actor who personifies Shakespearean characters with the same conviction (Othello, Coriolano, Riccardo III, Marco Bruto, soon we will see him in Macbeth alongside Frances McDormand), cops and gangsters in action films and charismatic figures like Malcolm X.

The New York Times awarded him the first place in the list of the greatest actors of the last 20 years for these reasons: in addition to the ductility of interpreter, he stands out for his charisma, he is the image par excellence of black masculinity, he has an undisputed moral authority, and – he concludes – “In stature and values ​​he is a giant, like John Wayne and Clint Estwood before him.” Not to mention the value at the international box office (his assets are valued at 250 million dollars) and the strong civil and social commitment.

I met the two Washington after a few days: Denzel was introducing Until the last clue (the crime thriller directed by John Lee Hancock – from March 5 on the main digital platforms – in which he returns to wear the role of a policeman) and, in the role of producer, Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom, film version of the play of the same name by August Wilson, the African American playwright who had already brought both to the theater and to the big screen.

Father and son have a lot in common: passion and discipline for their work, civil and social commitment, great love and respect for the family, and above all an unshakable faith. Denzel is, as usual, more restrained and appears almost solemn with his black jacket; John David, in a white t-shirt, solid and muscular body, is an enthusiastic, sunny and optimist.

John David Washington

From the mysterious and futuristic atmosphere of Tenet to the claustrophobic domestic landscape of Malcolm & Marie, where a couple furiously debates personal, political, social issues. It’s a radical change in style and content: how did you feel on that set? I believed in this project from the first moment, and I pursued it with all my strength. I wanted to work with Zendaya and Sam – I will be forever grateful to them. What is said and experienced in this film – the love between the two, the passion for acting and directing, the personal and professional diatribes that emerge – required meticulous and demanding preparation. I aspired to an authentic dialogue, with its real and wordless surges thrown in at random. I wanted that Malcom & Marie became a true and credible experience, it did not turn out to be a YouTube-style video, so to speak. But memorizing those long monologues, believe me, wasn’t easy; in the end, however, I was surprised myself (laughs).

Impersonating Malcolm meant plumbing murky depths, experiencing violent emotions, provoking extreme reactions.

Yes, and it made me nervous and frightened. I discovered impressions that I was not aware of, got into black holes and realized that it was time to face them. The words, the insults I hurled, the attacks on Zendaya … You see, theirs is a complicated love, I absolutely had to believe it to become Malcolm, and some days I would fall apart. In addition, I was like everyone else alone and isolated due to the pandemic, in a peculiar, acute psychological state. It was very difficult.

In what did he find comfort?

I pray constantly, not a day goes by without me thanking God: it is the reason I am here, the engine of what I do. I feel more and more an instrument in his hands, I turn to him to enlighten me on the message of my characters. I pray and meditate so that those who see my films feel something positive, feel the truth and sincerity of my intentions, and of my faith.

Tell us about your mother Pauletta (Pearson, actress and singer).

He knows? In all my personal relationships I always have my mother present; Sometimes I wonder what I would do if someone didn’t show her respect or love. Even when I was shooting Malcolm & Marie I thought of her, and I tried to look right in the depths of myself with a spirit of truth, without cheating the cards. My mother wouldn’t tolerate it.

Denzel Washington

Mr. Washington, how do you deal with complicated moments?

These days we often feel vulnerable and imprisoned, and if you don’t have a spiritual anchor to rely on, you are prey to the wind that sweeps you away. The enemy is always there, inside you, as inside you is the answer to many questions. It’s part of the human experience – it’s hard to survive without good spiritual gymnastics.

Let’s talk about August Wilson: she starred in Barriers (in 2010 at the Cort Theater in New York and on the big screen in 2016) and is now the producer of But Rainey’s Black Bottom, both taken from his plays.

August Wilson is one of the great American playwrights of our time, along with Tennessee Williams and Edward Albee. He is deep and rich: his stories are masterfully written and address universal themes. In Barriers there was talk of family, of betrayals, in But Rainey’s Black Bottom the clash between old and new ideas is faced. As you can see, these are all topics that go beyond the strictly national dimension. Now, you know, I’ve been given the opportunity – by Wilson’s widow and her foundation – to produce all of her plays, and I’m on the hunt for directors, women and men, who can bring them – in the best way – to the stage. screen.

“Fame does not bring happiness”

The family, with the inevitable tensions between parents and children, wife and husband, is a recurring theme in Wilson’s theater. You have a nice family, with Pauletta you raised four boys.

My wife did an amazing job. All our children work in the same industry and do wonderful things: Katia produced with John David Malcolm & Marie, Olivia is a brilliant actress, my youngest son, Malcolm, is a director. For this I thank God, and I feel ever closer to him.

Do you find strength in prayer?

I certainly do not find it in work, that does not give happiness. However, I feel joy when it seems to me that I can use the talent that God has given me for a good purpose, to help others, whoever needs it.

Have you always had such strong convictions?

I have acquired this strength of mine over time. I have learned, I have matured, I no longer worry about what other people think, about losing fans or offending someone without wanting to. Here, now I’m not afraid anymore.

Even the countless awards that they dedicate to her have weight: I guess you have read the article of New York Times where they consecrate her as the number one actor. How do you see yourself, Mr. Washington?

I see myself as a human being trying to help. I like the idea of ​​being part of a solution, not a problem, or at least I hope … (smiles). And now I discover more opportunities to use the talent that God has given me to help, in my small way, to make the world better.

Where does she get so much faith from?

Years ago my mother told me: «The man gets the award. God gives the reward »,« The man receives the honor. God confers the reward ». I have already received all the possible awards and I have learned that those do not bring happiness. Of course, I am grateful to the New York Times, but I don’t live for this kind of praise.

