Denzel and Travolta, guaranteed tension – Libero Quotidiano

Giorgio Carbone Born in Tortona (Al) on 19 December 1941. Graduated in law in Pavia. Journalist since 1971. For 45 years married to actress Ida Meda. Two sons. Film critic (titular) for "La Notte" from 1971 to 1995. For "Libero" from 2000 to today. Author of three dictionaries: Dictionary of films (1978 to 1990); All films (from 1991 to 1999); Dictionary of TV (1993).





PELHAM 123 UNDERGROUND HOSTAGES

Rai4 at 21.20

With Denzel Washington, John Travolta and Luis Guzman. Directed by Tony Scott. USA production 2009. Duration: 1 hour and 46

THE PLOT. A gang of murderous robbers occupy a New York subway carriage and issue an ultimatum to the authorities. The City has to pay out a million dollars otherwise they will kill a passenger every minute (there are about twenty unfortunates). A railway police inspector tries to negotiate. But the killers get serious and start killing. Fortunately, some survivors begin to quarrel with each other and kill each other.

WHY SEE IT. Because there is tension (Tony Scott good soul was a specialist) and Denzel Washington is a convincing anti-hero (he’s not exactly a cop of mirrored honesty, and his skeletons in the closet come out in the course of the affair).