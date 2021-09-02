Denzel Sweet Bakery & More opens in Milan

by Editorial staff

The offer of kosher food in Milan is enriched with a tasty novelty: today 1 September the Denzel Sweet Bakery & More of the brothers Afsaneh, Afshin and Ruben Kaboli, managers of the renowned restaurant Denzel Art Burger & More in via Washington 9.

The new shop, located in via Soderini 55 instead of Dolce Vita, offers pastry, bakery and counter products (sandwiches, salads, first courses, etc …), all halavì (based on milk).

“Many asked us where to buy our bread which is very good – Afsaneh Kaboli explains to Mosaico -. We therefore wanted to satisfy this request, with the aim of becoming a point of reference also for Jewish tourists as well as all non-Jewish clientele who appreciates our products. Do you think that yesterday (August 31, ed) while we were setting up the shop many people from the neighborhood, not belonging to the community, were already asking us to be able to buy bread! The renovated and modern look of the shop was also very popular. We wanted to open before Rosh Ha Shanà as a good omen for a good and sweet year “.

With the new Denzel shop, known throughout Milan for the quality and goodness of the dishes served by the restaurant Denzel Art Burger & More, becomes a real brand that offers a varied range of products.

Denzel Sweet Bakery & More is open Monday to Thursday from 8am to 2pm and from 4pm to 7pm, Friday from 8am to 2pm. Closed on Saturdays and Jewish holidays. Sunday 5th will be open before the Jewish holidays.