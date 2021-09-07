Denzel Washington: 10 things you don’t know about the actor







Denzel Washington he is one of the most valid actors on the scene, not only in America, but above all internationally. Not only an actor, but also a producer and director, in the course of his career he received 3 Golden Globes (to which is added the career one, received in 2016), 2 Academy Awards And a Tony Award.

Despite this, there are things about Denzel Washington that are not known.

Denzel Washington: who he is

Denzel Washington Jr., middle name Hayes, was born on December 28, 1954, in Mount Vernon, New York. Denzel is the second of three children born to Lennis, a beautician mother from Georgia, and Denzel Washington Sr., a Pentecostal pastor from Virginia. After graduating from high school, Denzel entered Fordham University to pursue a career in journalism.

2. Parallel to his studies, Denzel Washington began to nurture a passion for acting. Passion, which led him to appear in student drama productions and, upon graduation, he moved to San Francisco to enter the American Conservatory Theater. After attending only one year, he decided to try working as an actor. The first credited role was in a summer theatrical production in St. Mary’s City, in Maryland. The show was Wings of the Morning, which narrated the creation of the colony of Maryland (what is now the state) and the first days of the assembly. Denzel Washington played the part of Mathias Da Sousa. After that, Denzel began to pursue film roles and, thanks to his versatility and stage presence, he had no difficulty in finding work in numerous productions.

Denzel Washington: film

3. His first big screen appearance is in Chicken is eaten with your hands 1981, with George Segal. Throughout the 1980s, Washington worked in both film and television and was cast in the lead role of Dr. Philip Chandler on the NBC series. With an open heart (1982): Later, he played the same role for six years. In 1989 his film career began to take precedence over the rest when he won the Oscar for Best Supporting Actor for the character of Tripp, the fugitive slave of Glory – Men of glory, film by Edward Zwick.

4. Denzel Washington and the strong appeal in the 1990s. During this decade there are the “Denzel Washington films”, such as Cry for freedom (1987), in which he plays the real life character of a South African anti-apartheid activist, or as Malcolm X (1992), in which he plays the role of a Muslim minister and human rights activist, Malcolm X (a character that has particularly marked him, so much so that he calls his own son Malcom). Among other films, they remember Hurricane – The cry of innocence (1999), The taste of victory – United we win (2000), The great debaters – The power of the word (2007) and American Gangster (2007). Both for Malcolm X that for The Hurricane, Washington was nominated for an Academy Award for Best Actor, later winning in 2002 for his starring role in Training Day (2001)

The films of Denzel Washington

5. Denzel Washington not only a protagonist. During the 1990s, Denzel shared the screen in large-scale films such as The Pelican Report (1993), Philadelphia (1993), Red alert (1995), A look from the sky (1996) and The courage of the truth (1996), a role for which he was paid $ 10 million.

6. Denzel Washington and the latest films. Washington has taken a role, in recent years, in films such as Flight (2012) of Robert Zemeckis, for which he was nominated for an Academy Award for Best Actor. He was part of that of films like Safe House – Nobody is safe (2012) and prepared for his role which involved a torture session. In 2013 he participated in Loose Dogs, next to Mark Wahlberg and the following year in The Equalizer – The Avenger, which was followed up The Equalizer 2 – Unforgivable (2018). In 2021 he played Joe ‘Deke’ Deacon in the film Until the Last Clue, while also in 2021 he will be Lord Macbeth in The Tragedy of Macbeth, a film directed by Joel Cohen which should soon be released in theaters and streamed on AppleTV +.

7. Denzel continued to establish itself even in the 2000s. In this decade, and the next, he has been part of films such as Out of time (2003), Man on fire – The fire of revenge (2004), Inside Man (2006) and Pelham 123 – Hostages on the subway (2009). In 2010 he was part of Genesis Code, a post-apocalyptic drama, then in Unstoppable – Out of control, in which he plays a veteran train driver. This film was the fifth and final collaboration with the director Tony Scott, followed by Red Alert, Man of fire – The fire of revenge, Déjà Vu (2006) and Pelham 123. Denzel Washington he was also an actor related to the films produced by Jerry Bruckheimer and a frequent associate of the director Spike Lee.

Denzel Washington film

8. Not just an actor, Washington made his directorial debut in 2002 with Antwone Fisher. His second feature film was The great debaters – The power of the word of 2007, while his third film is called Barriers (2016). The film was attended by Viola Davis and it was nominated for an Academy Award for Best Picture.

Denzel Washington: height and privacy

Denzel Washington met his wife, Pauletta Washington, in 1977. The meeting happened when they were both playing minor roles for Wilma, a television movie. The two got married five years later. Denzel Washington stands 1.85cm tall. His height makes him stand out compared to most of his colleagues and this helps to ensure that Denzel can impose himself, as well as acting, also physically on the screen, always able to play roles of a certain considerable weight.

