Denzel Washington and Dakota Fanning reunited 18 years after the premiere of “Man on Fire”

Almost two decades after the premiere of Man on Fire, Dakota Fanning and Denzel Washington met again to announce a new project together. The duo that thrilled audiences in 2004 will star in the new film The Equalizer 3.

The social networks did not take long to echo the reunion, and shared the images of the before and after of the actors. In the photos with which they promoted the production, they are shown posing smiling, happy to return to work on a project that unites them. Released 18 years ago, Man on Fire tells the story of a former CIA agent who fights to rescue the daughter of a millionaire after being kidnapped. Washington and Fanning displayed instant chemistry playing John Creasy and Lupita Ramos. Now, the artists will meet again in the third installment of The Equalizer, a film directed by Antoine Fuqua that will be released in September 2023.

In the first film, released in 2014, Robert McCall (Denzel Washington), a former United States government agent with military training who decides to come out of retirement to protect Teri (Chloë Grace Moretz), a victim of white slavery. who is exploited by her pimp. This will lead him to confront the Russian mafia, which he ends up destroying.

The result of the film was successful, so the duo soon launched the sequel in 2018, this time in Europe, where the former agent must end a group of former corrupt colleagues. Raising three times more than what was invested, so a new installment was a matter of time.

Although it is unknown what Dakota’s role will be in the new installment of the tape, it is very likely that she will follow in the footsteps of Chloë Grace Moretz and Ashton Sanders as the person that the experienced Robert McCall must save, something that would be repeated with respect to the 2004 tape. “They’ve written the third Equalizer, so I’m scheduled to do it. I have to get in shape and start hitting people again. It can’t be better, right?” Washington was able to comment to the US media Collider.