Denzel Washington and Dakota Fanning together again in the first image of The Equalizer 3

2023 will mark the return of Denzel Washington for the new film of The Equalizer. The long-awaited third installment will have the meeting of man on firesince he participates in the cast Dakota Fanningwho gave life to little Pita Ramos.

In 2004 director Tony Scott presented the story of John Creasy (Washington), a former Navy officer and former CIA agent. This man faces a strong depression that leads to alcoholism and worse things. An old friend offers him a job, a second chance. After accepting, John becomes the guardian of little Lupita “Pita” Ramos (Fanning), the daughter of an important Mexican businessman. John will change the way he sees the world by working with Pita. The situation takes a turn when the little girl is kidnapped. Even if it costs him her life, John will search for Pita tirelessly and make everyone pay for what they hurt.

