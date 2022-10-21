Denzel Washington and Dakota Fanning together again in the first image of The Equalizer 3

2023 will mark the return of Denzel Washington for the new film of The Equalizer. The long-awaited third installment will have the meeting of man on firesince he participates in the cast Dakota Fanningwho gave life to little Pita Ramos.

In 2004 director Tony Scott presented the story of John Creasy (Washington), a former Navy officer and former CIA agent. This man faces a strong depression that leads to alcoholism and worse things. An old friend offers him a job, a second chance. After accepting, John becomes the guardian of little Lupita “Pita” Ramos (Fanning), the daughter of an important Mexican businessman. John will change the way he sees the world by working with Pita. The situation takes a turn when the little girl is kidnapped. Even if it costs him her life, John will search for Pita tirelessly and make everyone pay for what they hurt.

Man on Fire was a resounding success. It received positive reviews, all of which highlighted the chemistry between Denzel and Dakota. Now this duo returns for The Equalizer 3. At the moment the plot of the film is unknown, but it is known that filming will begin shortly.

To prepare the public, the first official images arrive. While they don’t offer any story clues, they still excite audiences as they reveal director Antoine Fuqua, Denzel Washington, and Dakota Fanning. It also reveals a new cast member, You, Me & the Apocalypse actress Gaia Scodellaro.

Fuqua, Scodellaro, Fanning, and Washington.

The duo that has been working since Training Day.

In 2014, Fuqua summoned Washington to bring an adaptation of the 1980s series The Equalizer to the big screen. The film introduces Robert McCall (Washington), a quiet and hard-working man who, by chance, crosses paths with a young woman whom he helps to evade the Russian mafia. The bad guys don’t know that Robert is a highly trained former elite military man.

Robert returns for the third film.

The new adaptation was a box office success, which ensured the first sequel in 2018. Considering that the second part also swept the box office, an eminent third part. Earlier this year, the third film was announced, sparking hype among fans. Shortly after, it was confirmed that The Equalizer 3 will hit theaters in September 2023.

Subscribe to our newsletter to receive all the news and participate in exclusive contests from here.