Denzel Washington and Dakota Fanning will star in The vigilante 3

The actress Dakota Fanning will share cast again with Denzel Washingtonafter being together for man on fire (the man on fire) but now with the beloved franchise of The Equalizer (the vigilante).

According to a report from dead linethe 28-year-old rising Hollywood star will co-star in vigilante 3 on the tape Antoine Fuqua, for the well-known production company Sony Pictures.

The last time they saw each other on the set was for the recording of the aforementioned film released in 2004 (when she was 10 years old), in which Fanning played Lupita Ramos, a little girl whom Washington’s character, called John W Creasy, care lovingly.

In addition, they announce that the film already has a scheduled release date, and it will be nothing less than the September 1, 2023 the date we can see it in theaters.

Previously, the film had already been confirmed by the same actor, who said in an interview for Collider published in January this year that the script was already finished.

“They have written the third equalizer so I’m programmed to do itWashington says.So I have to get in shape and start beating people up again. I can hit people again. The tragedy of Macbeth and then go and beat up some people. Can’t get any better, right?“, he commented.

Denzel Washington recommended Austin Butler for Elvis Plresley

In an interview, the manager Baz Luhrmann said that it was precisely DEnzel Washington who recommended that I give Butler a chance for this role, as reported by the American site Entertainment Weekly, proving that you can have faith for your

“I received a video of this young man, tearfully performing Melody Unchained and I was like, what is this?” Luhrmann explained. “And then I got a message from Denzel Washington, who I didn’t know. He said, ‘I just worked with this guy, I’ve never seen someone so committed,'” he added.

