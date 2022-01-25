Denzel Washington and Frances McDormand in the official trailer for The Tragedy of Macbeth

After the first official poster of The Tragedy of Macbeth, the highly anticipated new film by Apple TV + finally shows itself also through the first official trailer, which shows us the protagonists Denzel Washington And Frances McDormand.

According to the project’s official storyline, which sees Joel Coen direct and script without his brother Ethan Coen, Denzel Washington and Frances McDormand to star in a bold and ferocious adaptation of William Shakespeare’s play, a story of murder, madness, ambition and cunning. Joel Coen said he envisioned the film as a thriller, explaining: “I think it’s something I’ve always felt whenever I watched the original work in the theater, and also something that became clearer as I worked on this adaptation. It is interesting how Shakespeare foreshadowed certain topics and atmospheres of the thriller of American cinema, and also some clichés of crime literature, which would become common in the early part of the 20th century.“

The Tragedy of Macbeth will premiere at the 2021 New York Film Festival on September 24, 2021 and, as announced by the trailer, will be released in theaters from December 25, 2021 and on Apple TV + from January 14, 2022. In addition to Denzel Washington and Frances McDormand, the cast also includes also starring Corey Hawkins, Brendan Gleeson and Harry Melling.

