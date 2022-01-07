Denzel Washington and Frances McDormand protagonists of Joel Coen’s Macbeth

A couple of protagonists of excellence for Joel Coen’s Macbeth: Denzel Washington And Frances McDormand. The adaptation of Wiliam Shakespeare’s play of the same name is described as “bold and fierce”. A story of murder, madness, ambition and rabid cunning. A work that winks at auteur cinema.

Apple Original Films presents an A24 and IAC Films production, “Macbeth“, Based on the play by the English playwright and adapted for the screen by Joel Coen, who also directs. The film stars Denzel Washington, Frances McDormand, Bertie Carvel, Alex Hassell, Corey Hawkins, Harry Melling and Brendan Gleeson.

The producers are Joel Coen, Frances McDormand and Robert Graf. The casting is by Ellen Chenoweth, the music by Carter Burwell, the costumes by Mary Zophres, the editing by Lucian Johnston and Reginald Jaynes, the sets by Stefan Dechant and the photography by Bruno Delbonnel.

The film, shot entirely in black and white, will be available worldwide from January 14, 2022 on Apple TV +. Its implementation, due to the Covid-19 pandemic, has been rather troubled. Filming, which began in the first week of February 2020, was interrupted from March 26 until mid-July. Once back on set, they finished on July 31st.

He received the nomination as “Best Actor in a Drama Film”(Denzel Washington) at the 2022 Golden Globes, as well as four nominations for the Satellite Awards and two ai Critics Choice Award. It is the first film by the American director without the help of his brother Ethan. According to various rumors it would be a split, the one between the two, never formalized but nevertheless occurred. And we are already wondering when and if we will ever see them again together.

Joel Coen himself revealed something more on the surrounding: “Very strange. I missed him, obviously I missed him. I have been working with him for over 35 years and if ever there was a problem on set we would look at each other first and talk to each other. But this is not a movie that could have interested him. I had a personal interest and he didn’t ”.

Read also: Friendship, love and neurosis: Diane Keaton and Woody Allen

Read also: 2022 of TV series: the most anticipated releases

“I wanted to do Shakespeare for people who don’t want to see Shakespeare, or that they might even be intimidated by it. But I wanted to preserve the power of the text, because that’s the melody of the thing – and I wanted to figure out how to get the beat that inexorably runs through the whole thing like a murder movie. It’s amazing how this play foreshadows the pulp noir tropes of the 20th century, ”the director told The Guardian.