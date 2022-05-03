Denzel Washington and Marc Anthony: their story behind this relic

Denzel Washington and Marc Anthony shine with their own light from the acting field and music, a successful formula that was found on the least expected stage together with the relic that marked the hearts of their fans. Keep reading…

Denzel Washington became a reference for the world of Hollywood cinema, standing out in various action and suspense films, winning the Oscar in productions such as “Times of Glory” and “Training Day”where he played Sergeant Alonzo Harris achieving victory in the category as best actor.

On the other hand, Mark Anthony unquestionably stands out in the world of music with worldwide recognition for his incomparable voice, plus the overflowing talent in charisma that we can observe after each concert and album release that is filled with reproductions on digital platforms.

Something important that we cannot ignore, being the most impressive detail of both personalities, it is your garage full of luxurious vehicles where they enjoy together with their loved ones and that on more than one occasion, they have shown off through the streets of the city delighting in trucks, sporty and elegant with exclusivity from start to finish.

Now, in an interesting opportunity that generated emotion in all the fans, it was when Denzel and Marc Anthony met for the first time in the film production of “Man on Fire”interpreting incredible characters that transcended historically in Hollywood.

Among the most intense scenes of the film, finds the shocking relic of Mercedes Benz 500 Sel from the year 93protagonist of their meeting in a story full of drama, suspense and action where the vehicle transported the famous and the sweet girl Dakota Fanningmarking the suspense every minute.

Capture on film “Man on Fire” of the Mercedes Benz 500 Sel

This sophisticated transport has incredible features, delivering Top speed of 250km/h, V8 engine with 320CV power, acceleration from 0 to 100km/h in 7.3 seconds ideal facade in neutral color, comfortable spaces, easy maneuvering and driving to travel easily becoming the central point of the meeting between the stars.

Denzel Washington and Marc Anthony in the Mercedes Benz

+ Watch the scene at 8 minutes and 30 seconds with both celebrities in the Mercedes Benz: