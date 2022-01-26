Denzel Washington and the difficulty of working in Hollywood

Denzel Washington, a father of four, tried to be honest about Hollywood affairs by showing them how difficult it is to get into that world.

Denzel Washington and the recommendations for children on Hollywood

It is far from uncommon for children to want to follow in their parents’ footsteps when it comes to their careers and it seems to have been the case with Denzel Washington as well. One of the most famous and most successful actors ever has four children who all work in Hollywood, despite the father making sure they knew how difficult the business would be.

Speaking to Today about his new movie, “The Tragedy of Macbeth,” Denzel Washington said he told his kids about their potential careers and even had his daughter Olivia audition so she could see what. would have to do. While he never tried to dissuade her from her dream, he tried to make sure she understood how potentially difficult it could be, despite being the daughter of a famous actor.

A difficult world

Hollywood is certainly a tough world for everyone especially women and people of color, so Denzel Washington wanted to make sure his kids at least knew what to expect. The interpreter seems to have adopted – in this regard – the same policy as other actors. Jason Momoa, for example, said that one of his sons wants to act and is trying to dissuade him. On the one hand, parents definitely want children to be happy, and if that means chasing a dream, that’s fine. But many of those dreams are doomed to disappointment. Knowing what Hollywood has to offer, for better or for worse, there will surely be a desire to protect their children from the worst.

While knowing a lot about Hollywood, Denzel Washington’s sons were not deterred from entering show business and it seems they have all found some degree of success. Denzel says his kids are literally working all over the world right now. For example, John David Washington is making quite a name for himself, having starred in films like Christopher Nolan’s “Tenet” and we are likely to hear a lot of talk about the Washington dynasty.

Roberta Rosella

26/01/2022