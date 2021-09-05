Denzel Washington and the journey of a legend

MILAN – There is only one Denzel. Like Bruce, Vasco, LeBron. One of those cases in which the proper name is enough to immediately identify the legend. On the one hand, man in all his weaknesses and frailties, that is the dirtier and rougher side, fleeing from his demons or in search of redemption. A few examples? Take Final verdict (great thriller dated 1991, to be recovered), where Denzel Washington played a former police prosecutor whose life is ruined by a very bad John Lithgow, who frames him for pedophilia, destroying his public image. Or, again, search The devil in blue, taken from a magnificent noir by Walter Mosley, in which he was an unemployed man who reinvented himself as a detective.

And then, Spike Lee’s immense love letter to basketball, He Got Game: a uxoricide who tries to regain the affection of his son and a glimmer of freedom. Other memorable examples? The quadriplegic criminologist on the verge of suicide Lincoln Rhyme de The Bone Collector, the violent Sergeant Alonzo Harris of Training Day – which allowed him to win the second Oscar – but also the alcoholic bodyguard Creasy of Man on Fire (one of Tony Scott’s most feverish and adrenaline-pumping films), heroine boss Frank Lucas of American Gangster, to arrive at the surprising (and little mentioned) masterpiece Flight by Zemeckis: apotheosis of Denzel in an immoral and bastard version, an American hero who performs a miracle, full of vodka and made of cocaine, and then has to defend himself from the legal system and from a natural attraction for self-destruction.

On the other hand, here is the prophet Washington, the moral guide of the black culture, the proudest and most Hollywood face of African American pride: the best Malcolm X you could ask for, the gritty and passionate lawyer Philadelphia, the boxer Rubin Carter known as Hurricane victim of a shameful court case, the anti-racist coach de The taste of victory, the worker of John Q. willing to do anything to get his sick son to operate. Correct and incorrect, two sides of the same coin: that of one of the most eclectic interpreters in the history of cinema, who for thirty years hasn’t shown any yielding.

And let’s not be surprised if – forty years after the first film – Chicken is eaten with your hands, it was 1981 –

Mr. Denzel Washington often appears in the five nominations for the Oscar as best protagonist (we have eight nominations), see End Of Justice (rediscover it in streaming on CHILI here) which continued a gallery of always defined, significant, political characters. And the directorial career also has a coherent profile: if Antwone Fisher (other movie to be recovered in streaming) e The Great Debaters are above all deserving for noble intentions, Barriers is an impressive lesson in how to adapt the play for the big screen. And don’t forget Until the last clue, dark thriller in which he, between Jared Leto and Rami Malek (we told you about it here), alone is worth the film. Heart, muscles, brain: no one ever like Denzel.