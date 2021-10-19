Denzel Washington becomes Macbeth for Joel Coen

A gloomy and evocative atmosphere in a timeless black and white, the short teaser of The Tragedy of Macbeth immediately gives the imprint of what will be the new film signed by Joel Coen, for the first time without his brother Ethan. The film will hit US theaters on December 25th and on Apple TV + on January 14. Macbeth and his Lady will be played by the stars Denzel Washington and Frances McDormand, to tell once again one of the most famous Shakespearean tragedies, including bloody battles, witches and heinous murders. The Tragedy of Macbeth premiered in September at the New York Film Festival.
SEE ALSO
TRAILER
‘The Batman’, the DC hero returns to the big screen
Warner Bros has released the official main trailer for The Batman, the new film of the beloved masked superhero, who for the occasion will be interpreted by Robert Pattinson. Directed by Matt Reeves, it will be in Italian cinemas from 3rd March
Campbell, Arquette and Cox return in the trailer for the new ‘Scream’
It is simply titled Scream the fifth chapter of the saga inaugurated by Wes Craven in 1996. The film, which will be released in American cinemas on January 14, 2022, will feature all three protagonists of the first chapter: Neve Campbell, Courteney Cox and David Arquett
Yara’s tragedy relives in the Netflix movie
The trailer for Yara, film directed by Marco Tullio Giordana which tells the terrible story of Yara Gambirasio from the point of view of the prosecutor Letizia Ruggeri, played by Isabella Ragonese. The film will be available from November 5th
Ainbo, the voices of Elio and Ciro to save the Amazon
The Italian trailer of Ainbo – Spirit of the Amazon with the voices of Elio, Luciana Littizzetto, And Ciro Priello by the Jackal. The animated film will be released on November 18, close to the Tree Festival promoted by Legambiente