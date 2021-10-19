News

Denzel Washington becomes Macbeth for Joel Coen

A gloomy and evocative atmosphere in a timeless black and white, the short teaser of The Tragedy of Macbeth immediately gives the imprint of what will be the new film signed by Joel Coen, for the first time without his brother Ethan. The film will hit US theaters on December 25th and on Apple TV + on January 14. Macbeth and his Lady will be played by the stars Denzel Washington and Frances McDormand, to tell once again one of the most famous Shakespearean tragedies, including bloody battles, witches and heinous murders. The Tragedy of Macbeth premiered in September at the New York Film Festival.

