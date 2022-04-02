Denzel Washington explains his phrase to Will Smith: “be careful, that’s when the devil comes for you”

Denzel Washington was this morning in a master class at the International Leadership Summit, a conference expo hosted by Pastor TD Jakes. There, inevitably, he spoke of what he said to Will Smith after the painful incident of the slap he gave to Chris Rock in full live broadcast of the Oscar awards.

“At your best, be careful, that’s when the devil comes for you”were the words that Will Smith attributed to Denzel in his acceptance speech for the Oscar as best actor that same night, the ones he said to him when he went to see him during the commercial break of the ceremony.

Jakes, as reported “TMZ”, told Denzel it was as if he’d gotten into World War II… to which the “Training Day” actor responded by saying it was totally necessary. According to the portal information, Denzel said at the conference: “There’s a saying: when the devil ignores you, then you know you’re doing something wrong. The devil says, ‘Oh no, leave him alone. He’s my favourite.'”.

He adds: “On the contrary, when the devil comes to you, maybe it’s because you’re trying to do something right. And for some reason, the devil got a hold of him that night.” Denzel also explained that there were others who were quick to intervene, such as Tyler Perry, who prayed with both of them..

Denzel declined to reveal what exactly was said between the trio, but he did say this… “There, but for the grace of God, go either one of us. Who are we to condemn? I don’t know all the ins and outs. of the situation, but I know that the only solution was prayer.

DW described the moment right after: “I couldn’t have sat in my seat. There’s no way I could have sat in my seat. That’s not who I am.” This was immediately apparent: Denzel was caught stepping between Chris and Will immediately afterward.