Denzel Washington explains why Will Smith was able to slap Chris Rock

DEnzel Washington was one of the people who was with Will Smith after the famous incident in the oscar gala with the comedian Chris Rock. And the famous actor has also wanted to give his opinion on that situation.

“There’s a saying when the devil ignores you, then you know you’re doing something wrong. The devil says, ‘Oh no, leave him alone, he’s my favourite,'” the media reported. dead line.

He also wanted to continue his explanation: “Conversely, when the devil comes to you, maybe it’s because he’s trying to do something right. And for whatever reason, the devil got a hold of him that night.”

He also commented on how the moment was when both he and Tyler Perry They went together with the winner of the Oscar for best actor to try to comfort him: “Tyler Perry immediately came over there with me and we said a few prayers“.

After that religious act, Washington explained in the leadership summit of Washington DC why he believed that praying might be the most appropriate solution. And he wanted to get away from possible judgments of opinion.

“Who are we to condemn? I don’t know all the details of this situation, but I do know that the only solution was prayer. Just as I saw it. as i see it“.

That slap was a setback for Will Smith regarding his relationship with the Hollywood Academy. Also with his wife Jada Pinkettwhom he tried to ‘defend’ from Chris Rock’s joke and with whom he would be going through a difficult time.