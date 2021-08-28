Denzel Washington has made a ton of money from a recent box office flop

Denzel Washington in 2021 he earned a lot of money from the only film that has seen him as a protagonist so far, namely the thriller Until the last clue, in which he shared the screen with Jared Leto And Rami Malek.

The film, made on a $ 30 million dollar budget, it was classified as a box office flop having grossed $ 29 million, with a debut in the first weekend of just $ 4.8 million dollars also thanks to the simultaneous release in the United States on HBO Max (in Italy it was only released digitally). Well, two-time Oscar-winning actor Denzel Washington, 66, from Until the Last Clue earned a whopping $ 40 million!

You may be wondering how the actor managed to collect not only more than the box office of his own film, but even more than the production budget: well, usually the likes of Denzel Washington receive a cachet that is reinforced by back deals. -end, profit-sharing clauses and bonus-box office milestones, even if these are clauses that the pandemic era has largely made obsolete – as the recent lawsuit between Disney and Scarlett Johansson demonstrated. As a result, Warner Bros. has been forced to shell out exaggerated bucks to please their biggest stars, and in fact, Variety is noted that Denzel Washington’s salary was reached thanks to agreements also linked to streaming.

