Denzel Washington has two Oscars but zero BAFTA nominations: will it go better with “The Tragedy of Macbeth”?

Denzel Washington has won two Oscars, a SAG and over 270 other honors. But in his 40-year career he has never received a single BAFTA Award nomination. This time he also plays at home after playing the greatest British playwright William Shakespeare in “The Tragedy of Macbeth”.

The BAFTA is continuing to promote integration, both within its members and in the films it awards. With the new voting method introduced last year, the organization launched the prize season with surprise selections. Thanks to the jury in the voting process, Radha Blank (“The Forty-Year-Old Version”) and Adarsh ​​Gourav (“The White Tiger”) were able to outperform Oscar nominees such as Carey Mulligan and Gary. Oldman (“Mank”).

How does the voting of films work?

For the first round, up to 15 actors are ranked. The first two performances are automatically nominated for the BAFTA Awards. The next 10 most voted are placed on the long list. Then, a jury selects three actors based on those who ranked 13th to 22nd. Eventually, 15 actors will be placed on the long list. For the second round, and with the first two already nominated automatically, the jury will consider the remaining 13 actors and vote for the four remaining nominating places. Six actors will be nominees for BAFTAs.

British recognition has become a milestone for awards season in recent years. 10 of the last 11 Academy Award winners for Best Actor have first won a BAFTA; the exception was Matthew McConaughey for “Dallas Buyers Club”, which however did not come out in the UK in time to be voted on.

Along with Washington, Will Smith is a major contender for the award thanks to his role in “A Winning Family – King Richard”. Should Smith or Washington win as a lead actor at the BAFTAs, one of them will become the fourth black winner in the category, after Chiwetel Ejiofor in “12 Years a Slave” (2013), Forest Whitaker in “The Last King of Scotland” (2006) and Jamie Foxx in “Ray” (2004).

The first round of voting for the BAFTA Awards will close on Monday. The British Academy will announce its long list across all categories on January 12th. Official BAFTA nominations will be announced on February 3. The BAFTA Awards will take place on March 13th.