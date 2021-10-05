Denzel Washington: Here I am, right down to the last clue

LOS ANGELES. Waiting for the Zoom connection with the Toronto Film Festival, where an interview with one of the best and most popular actors in Hollywood awaits us, we are reminded of the fact that Mr. Washington (two Oscars, two Tony Awards, three Golden Globes and Screen Actor Awards) is part of that small circle of artists who, like Cher, Prince, Madonna and Twiggy, are recognized only by their first name, without having to mention their surname: Denzel. The actor born in Mount Vernon (New York) in 1954 will soon see him again in the role of a sheriff on the hunt for a serial killer in the psychological thriller The Little Things. Until the last clue directed by John Lee Hancock. With him, two other Academy Awards, Jared Leto and Rami Malek. The film will be released in the United States on January 29 and will soon be available in Italy as well.

When did you meet John Lee Hancock?

“I met him in the early nineties when he suggested that I act in Seven, in the role that later went to Brad Pitt, but I turned it down because it seemed too dark (laughs). Given the extraordinary work done by David Fincher, I regretted it a lot. Then with Hancock we met again when I starred in Safe House. Nobody is safe and in the western The Magnificent 7, in 2012 and 2016. The Little Things Hancock had written it years ago, before starting his career as a director, and had decided to keep it in a drawer until the right time came to shoot it himself. “

Was it a good collaboration?

“When I accept a role, it is very important for me to dialogue with the directors on all aspects of my character, including details that might seem peripheral such as the wardrobe I wear on stage or the choice of objects I surround myself with. always what determines a certain behavior of the character, and why he acts in one way instead of another. Until the last clue the more I called him. I even got to make ten phone calls a day to him. At one point, to speed things up, he gave me an office next to his. Ours was a great collaboration, yes, it also taught me a lot as a director “.

Not many people know that his career began on TV, also considering that he has always preferred cinema. Why?

“Actually my first role was in a musical at the theater, but it was immediately clear to me that I didn’t know how to sing and I had to accept it. I left the TV instead because I followed a piece of advice that Sidney Poitier gave me. He told me:” Denzel , if the public sees you on TV every day of the week, they don’t pay the ticket to come and see you at the cinema during the weekend “”.

Why, after so many films as an actor, in 2002 did you decide to go to the other side of the camera?

“It may seem strange, but there is no particular reason. It was Todd Black, the partner I produce my films with, who convinced me. From when he put the flea in my ear to when I directed Antwone Fisher, about ten years have passed. I’m still learning, but one thing I understood immediately: to make a good film you need a strong script and a good cast. “

How did you feel when you started filming Antwone Fisher?

“The first day I was excited like a kid before unwrapping the Christmas presents. Since I started working in the cinema, directing has been the most hilarious thing that has ever happened to me: it was like starting all over again. also to see the actors grow up listening to my advice. I couldn’t believe it, but I realized that I am good at managing a group of people. Mandela said that anything “always seems impossible until you have done it”. He was right ” .

How has your relationship with the actors evolved over the years?

“For me, shooting a film is a job based on respect. I have worked with directors who had their own vision and no interest in listening to the ideas and suggestions of the actors. For me a film is much greater than my vision, it is giving the opportunity for those who act to discover their voice and give the best of themselves. It is true that there is only one captain on the ship, but I love to surround myself with people who want to surprise me, who change the lives of others with their enthusiasm “.

You have worked with great directors, from Spike Lee to Ridley Scott, from Antoine Fuqua to Tony Scott. Have you ever asked them for advice?

“Yes, always. And even when I don’t ask directly, I observe everyone. The most useful advice was given to me by Joel Coen, with whom I recently shot The Tragedy of Macbeth, which should come out this year. I asked him if he had ever “stolen” from other directors and he replied that everyone steals, because there are no more new and original ideas, the important thing is to do it by the best. Spielberg, for example, has always admitted that he looted from Akira Kurosawa, so why can’t I do it? “

Who did you rob?

“Jonathan Demme, because he treated the people who worked with him like family. He had a very honest relationship with everyone, he was generous and the environment on his sets was very healthy. I learned a lot from him.”

When you act in a film that you direct, do you give advice on your own?

“Some directors leave the direction to others when they are in a scene, I don’t. First I shoot all the scenes where I am not present and then I adapt my performance to those of others. I never wanted to act in my films, but if I have a role it is easier to find funding “.

How do you choose which projects to work on?

“In any artistic activity you always want to experiment, do different things. You obviously have constant interests, but you try to find new challenges, explore different angles, new territories. I am very interested in discovering what I don’t know, I like not knowing. I have a background theatrical and like all theater actors I like to take risks, without worrying about failures, because making mistakes means growing up. I prefer to fail trying to do what interests me rather than always doing the same things “.

After her parents’ divorce, she ended up studying in boarding school. What teaching did your father and mother leave you?

“To believe in God, to have faith. My father was a kind man, a man of God. My mother taught me to give, to do good. Thanks to them I became a generous man who helps people in difficulty. The Bible taught me a lot, but I also learned a lot from Siddhartha by Hermann Hesse “.

Does Black Lives Matter have any points in common with the civil rights movement of the 1960s?

“Unfortunately in the United States some problems related to discrimination have never changed. Many people ask me if Hollywood is racist, but the question is wrong because racism exists everywhere. Unlike the 1960s, today the new generations no longer need. a leader to guide them to express their opinions, they have social media to organize themselves. Somehow Martin Luther King’s dream came true: he would have liked to see a new generation of whites, blacks, Hispanics, Asians, marching alongside side, and we have seen this. We are on the right path, I am very impressed by the activism of young people. It’s up to them “.

How do you live this difficult period?

“As a man of faith for me this is a test of God for humanity. I believe that God is sending us a message, in one way or another we have been forced to notice others, how important it is to collaborate for the good common, of the fact that there is something greater than us that can bring us to our knees at any moment. For believers and non-believers it is time to stop and reflect “.

On Friday of January 22, 2021