Denzel Washington is back to stay, here is his best in five must-see movies

At the next Academy Awards she will see her ninth nomination as an interpreter, her seventh as a protagonist. Certainly, very few actors have been able to impact the collective imagination, dominate the narrative and revolutionize the concept of performance like him, like Denzel Hayes Washington Jr. Born in Mount Vernon, star of the Hollywood firmament with very few peers in history, since the beginning, since his debut in a forgettable Michael Schultz comedy, he has demonstrated a stage presence, charisma and acting talent that is more than rare. If the criticism is now relentlessly praising the Macbeth by Joel Coen, without a shadow of a doubt a good slice of this success goes to him, which maybe few know about it but Shakespeare also played it in the theater: Coriolano, Riccardo III, Giulio Cesare and then that Much Ado About Nothing by Kenneth Branagh, a film where he pioneered the concept of modern inclusive cast. But if there is one thing that made him unique, it is having been able to be both a popular cinematographic face and a symbol of civil commitment, without ever being rhetorical, without ever repeating or disappointing expectations. And then, perhaps it is the case to see which were his most successful characters, the films in which he was able to surprise us every time as if it were the first.

Training Day

Impossible not to start from his Alonzo Harris, from Training Day by Antoine Fuqua, still indicated today as the most realistic and ferocious representation of the ruthless reality in the ghettos, in those corners of America where there is nothing but degradation, death and violence. Initially Fuqua had thought of Mel Gibson for the part of Alonzo, but finally, alongside Ethan Hawke, there was him, capable of creating one of the most seductive, cruel and manipulative villains ever seen on a big screen. Those 24 hours in the worst of Los Angeles became thanks to Washington, above all an odyssey into the worst of the human soul, of a lawyer who had finally been devoured internally by the very monsters he was hunting. Violent, disloyal, very cunning, merciless and narcissistic, Alonzo is still today among the most credible and culturally significant villains of modern cinema, above all because it makes us understand how much the police in America are not in defense of citizens but above all a force of social repression. and ethnic. Denzel won the Oscar as Best Leading Actor for this interpretation, certainly the one that most made him deposit in the memory of the American public, and at the same time the most underrated for its political content.

Glory – Men of Glory

In 1990 Denzel Washington won a well-deserved Oscar for Best Supporting Actor, thanks to his performance in Glory – Men of Glory by Edward Zick, historical film set at the time of the American Civil War. Inspired by the deeds of the 4th Massachusetts Volunteer Infantry Regiment, completely made up of black men, he had in his Silas Trip the most complex, articulated and realistic character at the same time. A distrustful former slave, filled with hatred and selfishness due to a life spent being brutalized by whites and racism, he will finally begin a slow path of regaining trust in his fellow men and also in himself. His confrontations and clashes with Morgan Freeman and Matthew Broderick still make this epic film, moving and painful, one of the most precious to understand what terrifying reality slavery was. Washington was sensational in knowing how to dominate every single scene even with just a simple glance or a tear, as well as still today impresses the sensitivity with which he was able to make the evolution of his character palpable. Without a shadow of a doubt his was one of the most important acting tests for the African American community in those years. It still is today.

Malcolm X

Making a good biopic is anything but simple, the last few years in the cinema have been illuminating in this sense. But Malcolm X by Spike Lee is undoubtedly one of the best ever made, especially thanks to Denzel Washington, author here of perhaps his most demanding and at the same time glorious performance. The life, works and complicated political and personal path of the great African-American activist and leader had in him the best possible interpreter, capable of making people understand through what terrible trials Malcolm had passed, the contradictions inherent in the world around him. Spike Lee had the courage to show how evil reigned not only in whites, but also within the Nation of Islam, in those Black Muslims who finally accused Malcolm of being a traitor for his anti-radical turn. Washington made Malcolm’s inner conflict perfectly, the evolution of political and religious thought, he showed us in an unforgettable way the man as well as the global thinker, capable of questioning himself, of learning from his mistakes. Above all thanks to him, Malcolm X it was not a rhetorical film, but the story of a man in flesh and blood, faithful to himself, to his vocation and his ideals. Another nomination for Best Leading Actor for Denzel, but he was surpassed by Al Pacino and his Perfume of Woman.

Philadelphia

Really hard to say who was best at Philadelphia, one of the most beautiful and moving films of all time, whether Tom Hanks or Denzel Washington. But one thing is certain: in Jonathan Demme’s film, the African American actor masterfully interpreted the concept of evolution. His lawyer Joseph Miller, from being selfish, superficial and macho, gradually taking care of his colleague Andrew Beckett, a gay AIDS patient unjustly fired from his firm, becomes another person. Better, more understanding, more empathetic and sympathetic to others. Very few other times did we see Washington grappling with a character so fragile and so determined at the same time, yet this fusion added power and truth to the message he conveyed. By many, Roger Ebert in the first place, Philadelphia was compared to Guess Who’s Coming to Dinner? in which Sidney Poitier had taken the racial question to new horizons. Here, on the other hand, it was AIDS, the “plague of the twentieth century”, to show thanks to Washington, its worst face: not death, but marginalization, as well as that desire to go beyond appearances and the fear that could allow to eradicate it. Great moments of oratory for Washington in this film, but also a rather unprecedented work under the lines for a “showman” like him.

Hurricane – the Cry of Innocence

The dreadful life of boxer Rubin “Hurricane” Carter is infamous. World-class boxer, saved by the noble art from a life of racism, decay and prison, he ended up innocent behind bars for almost twenty years, on charges of triple murder. Playing Rubin in Hurricane by Norman Jewison, was one of the most iconic moments in Denzel Washington’s career, which faced a challenge of incredible complexity and difficulty. In his hands, that man destroyed by cruelty and injustice, split, became a sort of soul divided into yin and yang, portrait of that light and darkness that constantly struggle within each of us. At times almost hypnotic for his ability to give tension and anger, to stand as a synthesis of a universal conflict, Denzel Washington dominated every scene in a disarming way, he knew how to become a symbol of existential rebellion against racist and inequitable America. Net of various historical inaccuracies, this film, thanks to his masterful performance as an actor, has few equals in making us understand the terrible reality of prison in America, how law and justice are two often different worlds. Another Oscar nomination for him, but it was Kevin Spacey’s year in American Beauty. Who knows, instead, Shakespeare does not bring more luck to the greatest African American actor ever.

