Denzel Washington movie you can’t miss

MEXICO CITY, November 28 (EL UNIVERSAL).- Two Oscar awards, three Golden Globes and a SAG Award, among other important prizes in the film industry, are what Denzel Washington has to his credit. The actor continues to enjoy the success of his latest films, “The Little Things” and “The Tragedy of Macbeth”, and is already working on his next 2023 release: “The Equalizer 3”.

There is no doubt about Denzel Washington’s potential to play any type of role. The 67-year-old artist has gone through suspense, drama, action and even post-apocalyptic genre films. Regarding the latter, there is a movie that was released in 2010 and that Netflix still has available to enjoy at home.

The film was directed by the Hughes brothers and was written by Gary Whitta. In addition to Washington, the film stars Gary Oldman and Mila Kunis. The production that can be accessed through Netflix is ​​called “The Book of Eli” (“The Book of Secrets” in Latin America or “The Book of Eli” in Spain).

What is “The Book of Eli” about?

The film, which had a budget of 80 million dollars, surprised viewers because it presented a post-apocalyptic context, in which water is the scarce resource and for which people fight and kill each other; but also because ignorance abounds. The tape managed to raise more than 157 million dollars at the box office, which is why it was such a success and is one of the recommended ones on the platform.

The story it deals with takes place 30 years after facing a nuclear-type apocalypse, where millions of people have died and the survivors struggle to continue with their lives in a hostile environment: a toxic desert, without an ozone layer, totally dry and without Water. It is in this scenario when Eli (Denzel Washington) walks to the west coast of the United States, while making stops in some towns to rest and preserve a book that he reads every day.

Obtaining provisions, resting and avoiding violent encounters with criminal groups and cannibals is the main mission of the protagonist in the plot. Arriving in a city ruled by the ruthless Carnegie (Gary Oldman), survival becomes complicated for Eli, since his opponent has been looking for the book he carries with him. Fate will generate a permanent conflict between those who want to preserve the work and replicate it; and who wants to own it to control more communities.