Denzel Washington on Jared Leto: “No weirdness on the set, but I followed him”

Jared Leto would not have implemented his characteristic acting method on the set of Until the Last Clue, or at least, this is what Denzel Washington tells us.

There are very few who do not know the dedication and commitment of Jared Leto towards the characters he plays on the screen, characteristics that he has repeatedly taken to the extreme by identifying himself fully with the role even when the camera is off, giving life to both peculiar and talked about episodes. But second Denzel Washington, on the set of Until the last clue, everything took place in total normality.

Until the last clue: Denzel Washington and Jared Leto in the first photo of the film

No dubious gifts to your colleagues, no forced street life, no excessive identification (like walking blindfolded on set all the time) outside work hours this time for Jared Leto.

On the set of Until the Last Clue, the thriller by John Lee Hancock in which Leto joins Rami Malek and Denzel Washington, the interpreter of Joker – who here gives the face of the main suspect in a series of murders, Albert Sparma – does not he would be experimented with his usual practices close to method acting. Or, if nothing else, he took care not to apply them in the presence of Denzel Washington.

“He didn’t do any of that with me“The two-time Oscar-winning actor told USA Today”Nah. I would have paid him a little visit otherwise. But it didn’t happen. He stayed away from me, and I from him, with all due respect. Literally: one day all we did was a nod to greet each other on one side of the road, and the other on the other side“. Washington, in fact, is not a big fan of the acting methodology for which Leto is usually known, but he later wanted to admit:”But I followed him around sometimes. I happened to be outside his apartment on a few occasions, without him noticing. I won’t say more about it, but he’ll put it this way, he didn’t notice“.

We will see then if the interpretation of Leto in Until the Last Clue, to be released on January 29 in American cinemas and on HBO Max, will be affected by the different approach, or if instead the Oscar-winning actor for Dallas Buyers Club will still give us a another great performance.