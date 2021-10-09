Denzel Washington: “On the set with Boseman in blues lessons and also in courage”

LOS ANGELES – The New York Times crowned him a few days ago “the greatest actor of the twenty-first century” (so far). Among the reasons: “Denzel Washington is beyond the categories, a giant of the screen who is also a subtle and sensitive craftsman, with a serious old-school theater background and a dazzling movie star presence. He can play Shakespeare and August Wilson, the villain or the hero of action movies ”. And it is precisely to the African-American playwright Wilson (1945-2005) that he is dedicating these years of his long career: he has committed himself to bringing ten of his plays to the screen.

The first adaptation was Barriers in 2016 that Washington, 65, directed and starred in, an Oscar won by co-star Viola Davis. The second arrives on Netflix on December 18th, But Rainey’s Black Bottom, on the “mother of the blues” Ma Rainey. For the role of the protagonist Washington, here only as a producer (George Wolfe directs) he wanted Viola Davis again. The film will be remembered for sure as the latest of Chadwick Boseman, beloved star of Black Panther died four months ago at the age of 43 after a long illness, already indicated by many as a possible winner of a posthumous Oscar for his interpretation of an intellectual trumpet player.

Actor Denzel Washington, producer of ‘Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom’ from December 18 on Netflix

The film begins with a recording session in 1920s Chicago, with a band of musicians curiously waiting for the singer. But Rainey, late to the session, clashes with the manager and producer – white – for control of his music. As the band waits for a claustrophobic studio, ambitious trumpeter Levee (Boseman) urges each colleague to tell their own story. Denzel Washington, two-time Academy Award-winning actor, for Glory – Men of glory (1989) and Training Day (2001), talks about it on Zoom in connection from his Los Angeles production studio.

Where does your passion for August Wilson’s theater come from?

“For us African Americans Wilson is Tennessee Williams, Eugene O’Neil and Arthur Miller combined. The pièce But Rainey’s Black Bottom I first saw her in the theater in the early 1980s, with “Roc” Dutton in the role of trumpeter Levee. So it was that I fell in love with August Wilson instantly. Then a few years ago the widow asked me if I wanted to make films from her works. I accepted immediately. It is a great responsibility ».

Chadwick Boseman, the 'Black Panther' actor who died last August at the age of 43: 'Ma Rainey's Black Bottom' is his latest film

What makes Wilson special in the world of American dramaturgy?

“It has a unique depth and richness, its stories are beautifully written and its themes are universal and familiar to all of us. As in Fences (become Barriers in Italy, ed), which speaks of betrayal and jealousy. Or Ma Rainey, a reflection on the encounter-clash between old and new ideas ».

Did you often meet Chadwick Boseman on set?

“Of course, even if, as a producer, I wasn’t always on set but I often watched from a distance, on the monitor. Chadwick was already sick when he made the film, he knew it, we didn’t, and this is a testament to his courage. And he gave all his energy, without sparing himself. A person of great kindness, passion and heart. A true hero ».

The film seems to ideally anticipate the Black Lives Matter movement.

“There is no testimony without a test, a proof. And as individuals, nation and world we have been severely tested. From these exams, which recur in history, we should ask ourselves what we have learned. In my opinion, we haven’t been promoted yet. We have to retake the exam. But the presidential elections here in America give us hope. We have a leader, Biden, who makes us feel more united as a nation ».

His film will be streaming, not in theaters.

“That’s life. But it’s not my movie, as you say, it’s George Wolfe’s movie. I am just the producer. As I said, it is the things in life that change and evolve, and we have to adapt ».

What are your plans for Christmas?

“At home with the family, like every year at Christmas. Last year we went to the Bahamas with our friend Lenny Kravitz and his family; this year we will stay here in Los Angeles on our own, like all of California ».

What do you wish for the new year?

«Health and healing for our country. Peace in the world. A great dose of love and kindness. And firmness in how to deal with the pandemic ».

What relationship do you have with music as a filmmaker?

«Music is very important in every film. One statistic says that 40% of a film’s effect on the audience depends on the music. But Rainey’s Black Bottom it’s a movie about music, so every statistic jumps. But in short, music is obviously a vital part of the cinematic experience. And the blues accompanies me as an actor, you remember Mo ‘Better Blues by Spike Lee? I played the trumpet, like Chadwick in this movie. And to think that the blues is not part of my childhood, I had never even heard of Ma Rainey before seeing the work of August Wilson. At the home of my grandparents and my father we only listened to religious music ».