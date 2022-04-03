Denzel Washington on Will Smith slapping Chris Rock: “Who are we to condemn?”

“Well, there’s a saying: ‘When the devil ignores you, then you know you’re doing something wrong,'” he began. Washington on Saturday morning during a discussion about his career and faith with author and bishop TD Jakes during his leadership summit, as reported by Variety.

“The devil says, ‘Oh no, leave him alone, he’s my favourite,'” he continued. “On the contrary, when the devil comes to you, maybe it’s because he’s trying to do something, right? And for some reason, the devil got a hold of that circumstance that night.”

Related news

WashingtonTyler PerryBradley Cooper and others were seen talking to Smith during the commercial break that followed the actor punching Rock in the face for a “GI Jane” joke directed at his wife, Jada Pinkett Smith.

During Will’s acceptance speech for Best Actor, Smith thanked Washington for sharing these wise words: “At your highest, be careful, that’s when the devil comes for you.”

The star of “The Tragedy of Macbeth” continued: “Fortunately there were people there. Not only me, but others, Tyler Perry, immediately came with me. [Dijo] some sentences.

“I don’t want to say what we talked about, but there, except by the grace of God, any of us can go. Who are we to condemn? I don’t know all the ins and outs of the situation, but I know that the only solution was prayer, as I see it,” Washington added.

Smith’s actions resulted in the actor’s resignation from the Academy in a statement released Friday. He also apologized to Rock for the incident.