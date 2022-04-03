Entertainment

Denzel Washington on Will Smith slapping Chris Rock: “Who are we to condemn?”

“Well, there’s a saying: ‘When the devil ignores you, then you know you’re doing something wrong,'” he began. Washington on Saturday morning during a discussion about his career and faith with author and bishop TD Jakes during his leadership summit, as reported by Variety.

“The devil says, ‘Oh no, leave him alone, he’s my favourite,'” he continued. “On the contrary, when the devil comes to you, maybe it’s because he’s trying to do something, right? And for some reason, the devil got a hold of that circumstance that night.”

