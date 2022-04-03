Denzel Washington on Will Smith’s slap: “The devil got a hold of him”

The controversy around Will Smith continues after his incident at this year’s Oscars. Last Sunday, the actor became the protagonist of the night after slapping Chris Rock, who made a joke about his wife Jada Pinkett Smith.

After the incident with Rock, Smith’s publicist, Meredith O. Sullivan, Oscars producer Will Packer, and actor Denzel Washington, went to talk to him during commercial breaks. Later, Smith revealed when accepting his Oscar for ‘Best Actor’ what Washington told him. “Thank you, Dee. Denzel said a few minutes ago: ‘At your highest, be careful, that’s when the devil comes for you.Smith said.

Almost a week after what happened, Denzel has broken the silence and has spoken of the incident.

Denzel Washington on Will Smith’s slap in the face: “Who are we to condemn?”

This Saturday, Denzel made some public comments about the incidentspeaking with Pastor TD Jakes at a leadership summit in Washington, DC, according to dead line. Although he didn’t elaborate, he did reveal his general philosophy about Smith’s actions.

“There is a saying when the devil ignores you, then you know you are doing something wrong. The devil says, ‘Oh no, leave him alone, he’s my favourite.’ Conversely, when the devil attacks you, it may be because he is trying to do something right. And for some reason the devil got a hold of him that night”Denzel said.

Washington said they prayed the night of the Oscars. “Fortunately there were people there, not just me but others. Tyler Perry, he immediately came with me. Some sentences. I don’t want to say what we talked about [..,] Who are we to condemn? I don’t know all the ins and outs of this situation, but I do know that the only solution was prayer. The way I saw it. The way I see it”added the actor.

It may interest you: Jim Carrey lashes out at Will Smith for slapping Chris Rock: “It disgusted me”

Will Smith resigns from being a member of the Academy

Through a statement shared with CNN by his publicist, Will Smith announced Friday that he has resigned from membership in the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences.

“I resign my membership in the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences and will accept any other consequence the Board deems appropriate. Change takes time and I am committed to doing the work to ensure that I will never again allow violence to trump reason.” part of his statement reads.