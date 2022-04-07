Denzel Washington reacts to the controversy between Will Smith and Chris Rock: “Who are we going to convict?”

It’s been a week, but the buzz around Will Smith slap chris rock at the 2022 Oscars they refuse to die. Denzel Washington, who was seen consoling the Hollywood star at the ceremony, has now opened up about the matter.

At a leadership summit on Saturday, when asked about the controversy, he said, “Well, there’s a saying, ‘When the devil ignores you, then you know you’re doing something wrong.’ The devil says, ‘Oh no, leave him alone, he’s my favourite.’ On the contrary, when the devil comes to you, it may be because he is trying to do something right. And for some reason, the devil got a hold of that circumstance that night,” Denzel said.

Denzel Washington was seen talking to Will Smith’s publicist at the Oscars, during commercial breaks. After accepting his award for Best Actor, Will Smith thanked Denzel, saying that Denzel told him, “At your best, be careful, that’s when the devil comes for you.”

“Fortunately there were people there. Not just me, but others. Tyler Perry immediately came with me. [Said] some prayers I don’t want to say what we are talking about, but… Who are we going to condemn? I don’t know all the ins and outs of the situation, but I do know that the only solution was prayer, as I see it,” Denzel said.

Will Smith slapped comedian Chris Rock after he made a joke about Jada Pinkett Smith’s medical condition. The Academy of Motion Pictures and Sciences launched an investigation into the assault this week and Will Smith resigned as a member of the Academy. “The list of people I have hurt is long and includes Chris, his family, many of my dear friends and loved ones, all attendees and global audiences at home,” Will Smith said in a statement Friday. “I betrayed the trust of the Academy. I deprived other nominees and winners of the opportunity to celebrate and be celebrated for their extraordinary work. I’m heartbroken.”

During his first stand-up show after the slap, Chris Rock addressed the incident, saying he was “still processing it.”