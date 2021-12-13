Denzel Washington ready to mentor role: “I don’t care about Hollywood”

With three new films shot in this 2021, Denzel Washington was at the center of a new New York Times cover story that interviewed him on a wide range of topics, including his future moves in the world of film and his major future ambitions as an actor and director. The two-time Oscar winner has confessed.

With two career Oscars already won in recent years Denzel Washington has gained more and more confidence as a producer and director; in recent years he has packaged uppercase proofs like the one in Barriers and produced a great movie like But Rainey’s Black Bottom (latest onscreen proof by Chadwick Boseman). In this 2021 he starred in The Little Things, John Lee Hancock’s neo-noir thriller, and soon we will see him in Joel Coen’s new Macbeth alongside Frances McDormand (for which a new Oscar nomination is already rumored) and especially in his new direction A Journal for Jordan.

The director opened up to the New York Times regarding his relationship with celebrities and the world of Hollywood: “Hollywood is a street. I live in Los Angeles, I don’t live in Hollywood. I don’t know what Hollywood thinks. We are not a group of people who get together on Tuesdays“Washington later revealed that it has found a balance in being a celebrity plus plans to take his new role as a mentor to emerging young stars more seriously, as in the case of Corey Hawkins, which joins it in The Tragedy of Macbeth. It was also for Michael B. Jordan in A Journal for Jordan, with the Creed interpreter declaring how his experience with Washington will help him approach directing for the first time with Creed 3.

Washington is one of the most respected actors in Hollywood and even a sacred monster like Tom Hanks celebrated him by remembering their collaboration in Philadelphia: “He was electrifyingly good on set“.