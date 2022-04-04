Denzel Washington recounted how Will Smith slapped Chris Rock at the 2022 Oscar Awards | Famous

It should be remembered that the friendship between the histriones arose in the 90s, when both became a Hollywood success and therefore shared more than one important event.

Even the actors have been nominated in the same category of the Oscars. For example, at the 2022 gala, Will competed for the Best Actor award for ‘King Richard’ and Denzel for ‘The Tragedy of Macbeth’ (the award went to Smith).

On Saturday, April 2, 2022, during his speech at the religious panel of Pastor TD Jakes within the framework of the International Leadership Summit Convention, Denzel Washington revealed how he experienced the controversial event of the Oscar Awards and assured that: “in no way could sit there.” Likewise, he pointed out that “the devil got hold of” Will the night of the ceremony.

“The demon goes and says: ‘Oh no, leave him alone, he’s my favourite’… When the demon comes to you maybe it’s because he’s working to do something right, and for some reason the demon got a hold of him ”, pointed out the interpreter.

Although Denzel decided not to go into details about what he and his friend talked about after the event, he asserted that they made some prayers and prayers; In addition, he assured that he does not justify the aggression of Will Smith to Chris Rock.

“Who are we to condemn him? I don’t know all the ins and outs of this situation, but I know the only solution is prayer, prayer, the way I saw it, the way I see it,” he said.

Will Smith resigned from the Academy after the blow to Chris Rock

On Friday, April 1, 2022, the protagonist of ‘I Am Legend’ announced his resignation from the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences after slapping Chris Rock, at least that’s what the American media ‘TMZ’ reported.

Following the news, the organization’s president issued a statement to inform the public that Smith’s application was accepted.

“We have received and accepted the immediate resignation of Mr. Will Smith from the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences. We will continue to move forward with our disciplinary proceedings against Mr. Smith for violations of the Academy’s standards of conduct,” he read in the bulletin.