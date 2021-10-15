Denzel Washington remembers Chadwick Boseman and praises the new generation of actors

Denzel Washington and fondly remembers the late Chadwick Boseman and has nothing but compliments to the new generation of performers he finds himself working with, including Jared Leto and Rami Malek.

Denzel Washington he is really glad to know that the new generation of actors he gets along so well. And in praising younger colleagues like Jared Leto and Rami Malek, he also spends a few words on Chadwick Boseman, who passed away last August at the age of 43.

In Until the Last Clue, a thriller to be released later this month in America, Washington worked alongside two other Academy Awards, Leto and Malek, whom the protagonist of Barriere and Training Day praises without too many frills, in the meantime also remembering another great actor, Chadwick Boseman. “There is a whole crowd of talented young actors, and it’s fascinating to see them come up behind us“he told USA Today”Unfortunately, we lost one when Chad Boseman passed away“.

“But Jared is definitely one of them, and Rami too obviously, they are doing a great job. And it’s really inspiring to see them at work, but also a bit of a wake-up call: in the series, you have to get a move on and do your best. These guys are not joking!“.

As noted, Washington had somewhat helped the career of a young Chadwick Boseman when, many years ago, he took charge of paying college tuition for those students who had been selected for the British American Drama Academy summer program at Howard University. but they could not afford to attend due to financial problems. The Black Panther interpreter was then able to thank him at the premiere of Black Panther, to which Washington had been invited by the director and friend Ryan Coogler.