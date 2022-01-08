Denzel Washington remembers Sidney Poitier: “A privilege to call him my friend, he has opened many doors for us”

Denzel Washington joins the many Hollywood personalities who have paid tribute to Sidney Poitier following the news of his death. In a statement to ET, the interpreter of Malcolm X thus honored the legendary actor:

“It was a privilege to call Sidney Poitier my friend. He was a kind man and he opened doors for all of us that had been closed for years. God bless him and his family ”.

A friendship and a sincere reverence that of Washington for Poitier, who has always been his point of reference, which he also jokingly mentioned in his acceptance speech for the 2002 Academy Award for Best Actor for Training Day.

“For forty years I have chased Sidney. They finally give me the Oscar, and what do they do? They give him another one the same evening!“ “I will always follow in your footsteps” – he then added more seriously – “There is nothing I would rather do. Anything.“

That night, Washington made history as the second black man to win an Oscar for Best Actor, after Poitier first did so in 1964 for his portrayal of The lilies of the field. While they shared a mutual admiration, Washington and Poitier have never collaborated together on a film. It’s something the 67-year-old actor and director pondered in an interview with Variety published on the day of Poitier’s death. “God bless him. For me he is still here. But yeah, I missed that opportunity to act alongside her“.

In a 2008 interview with the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, Washington spoke of Poitier as follows: “It represented progress. It represented the dimensioning of the film industry, it embraced a kind of democracy that had taken too long to mature. It was an example of the persistence and effort and determination of black youth. Not just African Americans, but Hispanics and Asians who have been downplayed in American films for too, too long. It was a spectacular evening ”.