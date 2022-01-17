Denzel Washington remembers what it was like to see his son in Tenet at Christopher Nolan’s home

Denzel Washington recently talked about the “strange” vision of Tenet, a film in which his son plays the protagonist, at the home of director Christopher Nolan.

“You know, it was really very strange. First of all we went to Chris’s house, who showed it to us in his private movie theater. “Explained Denzel.”And then I found myself there watching my son in a Christopher Nolan movie at Christopher Nolan’s house. ”

“A lot of things were happening at the same time, I was looking at my son and I was thinking, ‘Oh my God, he talks like me’. Then I said: ‘Of course he talks like you, idiot, he’s your son …’. I mean, I really felt a multitude of conflicting emotions … as a father. “The Flight star concluded.

This interview by Denzel Washington, in addition to showing how much support the Hollywood star is able to provide to his son, touches on a universal theme: most parents, at least once in their life, get frightened by seeing their child again, even if he moments usually do not occur when watching a high-budget film directed by Christopher Nolan, in the director’s house.