Denzel Washington, shocked fans: “They kicked me out”

Actor Denzel Washington has revealed a truly amazing detail about his past that we never would have imagined: let’s find out what he it happened.

This evening, Monday 24 May, on Italia 1 it will be broadcast Safe House – Nobody is al Safe, directed by Daniel Espinosa. The film features protagonists Ryan Reynolds and the beloved Denzel Washington. The film is about a former CIA agent, Tobin, coming interrogated and tortured by the CIA itself. During the interrogation, however, a group of mercenaries attack the base killing everyone. The only ones to escape are Tobin and a surviving agent who they will have to work together to escape from the fearsome mercenaries.

The film did well at the box office even if, given the actors involved, better results were expected. Denzel, once again in the role of the protagonist, offered an interpretation in line with high standards to which he has always accustomed us. The actor, although today he is one of the biggest stars in Hollywood, has lived a past enough turbulent and eventful. Let’s find out what happened to him.

The difficult past of Denzel Washington

Denzel Washington is certainly an international star much loved by the public. His films have made the history of world cinema and Denzel has also secured two Academy Awards. One won it in 1990 for Best Supporting Actor, the other, in 2002, as best leading actor. It seems hard to imagine, yet, in the past, Denzel was not looking for a bright future. To tell it is himself in an interview with ioWoman.

“One day they kicked me out of college and they sent me home for six months“, Says Denzel. “The following semester I returned, I signed up for an acting class, and my life changed“, He then adds, explaining what the turning point was. “Over the course of a year, Fr.from very low grades in many subjects to starring in Eugene O’Neill’s Emperor Jones“. A change indeed radical which allowed Denzel to get to the top of world cinema.

