Denzel Washington: Sony announces the release date of A Journal for Jordan, directed by the actor

Denzel Washington will return to the screens as a director with the film A Journal for Jordan And Sony just announced the exit date: the project will debut on screens in New York and Los Angeles on December 10, and will then be released in other states on December 22.

The feature film will have to face a rather difficult competition to beat, considering that among the titles that will be shown in theaters there will also be The Matrix 4, Sing 2, Cyrano and The King’s Man.

The film A Journal for Jordan is based on the biographical book written by Dana Canedy published in 2008. Denzel Washington directed the feature film written by Virgil Williams, which has previously earned an Oscar nomination.

At the center of the plot will be Sergeant Charles Monroe King, a character entrusted to Michael B. Jordan, who writes a diary while on a mission in Baghdad, sharing advice and memories with his son, hoping to explain to him how to live a happy life despite the absence of the father. The soldier, as he sadly predicted, was killed during his time in Iraq.

In addition to Denzel Washington, the production team includes Jordan, Todd Black, Jason Blumenthal, Steve Tisch and Aaron L. Gilbert.