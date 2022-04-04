Denzel Washington speaks publicly about Will Smith’s slap

The phrase that Denzel Washington said to Will Smith moves Steph Curry 0:54

(CNN) — Denzel Washington spoke publicly on Saturday about his interaction with Will Smith on Oscar night and what happened after Smith slapped Chris Rock onstage.

Washington was a guest and speaker at Bishop TD Jakes’ leadership summit, and during the two-hour discussion about faith and his award-winning acting career, he was asked about the now-famous slap in the face and what happened afterward.

“Well, there’s a saying, when the devil ignores you, then you know you’re doing something wrong,” Washington says in a dialogue video posted on Jakes’ verified Twitter account.

“You know, the devil says, ‘oh no, leave him alone, he’s my favorite. Don’t bother him.’ On the contrary, when the devil comes to you, it may be because you are trying to do something right. And for some reason, the devil got a hold of that circumstance that night,” Washington said.

Washington added that he, along with actor and producer Tyler Perry, also prayed with Smith after the incident.

“Fortunately, there were people there, not just me, but others on the break,” Washington told Jakes. “Tyler Perry came right away, right there with me.”

Washington would not say what the three men talked or prayed about after the incident.

“Who are we to condemn?” asked Washington. “I don’t know all the details of the situation, but I know that the only solution was to pray,” he said.