Denzel Washington Talks Reinventing Macbeth, Oscars and Who’s the Next Denzel – afnews.info Volume 2: 2021 / present





Images: additional disclaimer for distracted readers. The images published (in compliance with Italian laws) on afNews containing the watermaking local automatic of afNews (the afNews logo) are, as has been known for decades: “Published on afNews – not necessarily owned by afNews – ask the afNews editorial staff for copyright information”- that logo in the image means just that and is there to further protect the owner of the rights to the image. Automatic watermarking is for this: to say where the image comes from (“Oh, it was published on afNews!“), Then to allow interested readers to write to redazione@afnews.info for info on the image itself (“Tell me who it is from, where I can find it not soiled by the afNews logo etc. etc. etc.?“) And to discourage improper use (“Heck, if it hadn’t been ruined by the afNews logo, I would have immediately used it improperly!“). I hope I was clear. Don’t worry, be happy! 🙂

Amazon: This site may contain Amazon affiliate links, often to discounted products related to the topics of the articles. By clicking on the links and then making a purchase you will allow me to get a very small commission, without any price increase, of course. I will not cover the expenses of the site, of course, if not in part insignificant, but your gratitude will psychologically stimulate me to continue working for free and to spend to keep it up for free for you too. Thank you!

Service Provider: This site is hosted (not free) by ARUBA, the famous provider. If you find any inefficiencies (of any type and entity), I invite you to promptly report them to the redazione@afnews.info box so that we can remedy them (if possible) with the help of the Provider. On the other hand, if you feel comfortable with it, let me know as well: I will be happy (and the Provider too). 🙂

From 25 December 2021 afNews is made up of 2 separate databases / sites:

www.afnews.info/w22 (this) and www.afnews.info/wordpress (the news archive from 1995 to 25 December 2021).

These sites are also in the www.afnews.info network:

– www.afnews.net – www.fumetti.org – www.gorianet.it