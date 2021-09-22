Denzel Washington, the 10 best films of the Flight star according to critics

Back tonight on Italian TV with Flight by Robert Zemeckis, Denzel Washington over the years he has given a series of unforgettable interpretations, distinguishing himself for his enormous talent both in front of and behind the camera. But what are the best films in which he starred according to the critics?

As always, we took into consideration the scores assigned by the most used review aggregators in the world, Rotten Tomatoes and Metacritic, which as you can see in the lists below present some rather different top 10. Both share the presence of acclaimed films such as Glory – Men of glory, Barriers (directed and performed by Washington himself), Much Ado About Nothing by Kenneth Branagh, Inside Man And The devil in blue.

Here are the rankings:

Rotten Tomatoes

Loading... Advertisements

Glory – Men of glory (93%) Story of a soldier (92%) Barriers (92%) Much Ado About Nothing (90%) The devil in blue (89%) Malcolm X (89%) Red alert (88%) Jamaica Cop (88%) Unstoppable – Out of control (87%) Inside Man (86%)

Metacritic

Much Ado About Nothing (80) Barriers (79) Glory – Men of Glory (78) The devil in blue (78) The courage of truth (77) Inside Man (76) Flight (76) American Gangster (76) The Manchurian Candidate (76) Hurricane – The Cry of Innocence (74)

Do you agree with the choices of the critics? Let us know in the comments. Meanwhile, Sony Pictures has released the official trailer for Journal for Jordan, a new Washington-directed drama starring Michael B. Jordan.