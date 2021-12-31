Denzel Washington turns 67 today

IT HAPPENED TODAY – On December 28, 2021, the great Denzel Washington turns 67 years old. We thought we’d wish him well by remembering four films from his long career. We did not choose the most famous or the most awarded, but the least publicized in Europe. Films in which his interpretation raises the quality of the whole story.

When he was eleven, his parents divorced and he stayed in upstate New York to live with his mother. But soon the woman decided to send him to live in boarding school. This unfortunate childhood accelerated the growth of Denzel Washington, who became a little man before the others. Yes is degree in theater and journalism, then joined theAmerican Conservatory Theater in San Francisco.

When he finished his training he entered the world of cinema. As we said, Denzel Washington is one of the best known and most appreciated actors on the planet. He has received three Golden Globes And two Academy Awards, some films in which he starred are shown on TV about ten times a year and the share never disappoints.

Today we don’t talk about Philadelphia, Malcolm X, The Evil Touch, The Bone Collector, Hurricane, Training day, Man on Fire, American Gangster. These are movies with very strong scripts and captivating storylines that he made great, but that would still have a long life in theaters.

Today we are talking about films with a not very brilliant script that Denzel has made unmissable. Thanks to his talent he has transformed the banal into the unique and the sufficient into the excellent.

DENZEL WASHINGTON IN MISSISSIPPI MASALA

It is a 1991 film by Mira Nair, an Indian director and screenwriter who needs to include her homeland in every job. A little as if Bernardo Bertolucci from Parma, in Last Tango in Paris, had inserted between the bars of Marlon Brando a monologue on the aging of Culatello di Zibello. I am a bit against those who are Indian and talk about India, those who are homosexual and talk about gays, those who are black and talk about the Black Panter movement.

Having said that, I found this trivial film in the plot. A racist-romantic cliché already seen in many other films. Mira Nair wrote an obvious script, but she was lucky or smart in choosing the lead actor.

Denzel Washington is Demetrius Williams, an African American living in Greenwood, Mississippi. He falls in love with Mina, Sarita Choudhury, an Indian girl born in Uganda and fled to America with her family.

Mississippi is known for racism and the Ku-Klux Klan, a pure love between different ethnic groups, a community populated by bigots who do not accept diversity, she is an Indian with a dot on her forehead, he is afro and cotton: a meatloaf indigestible with clichés.

Denzel Washington made me forget the director’s lack of imagination and immersed me in one true love story. The actor is very young, at one of his first experiences, but he already denotes the fabric of the champion. Thanks to him the theme of social inequalities stands out, with linear simplicity he leads a role showing the strength and energy of a boy in love.

DENZEL WASHINGTON IN THE EQUALIZER

I am generally attracted to Antoine Fuqua’s films because they are original, cleverly shot and never predictable. This film came out in 2014, but I didn’t like it like others. It seemed like a bad copy of the 1980s television series An executioner in New York.

Revenge is a fascinating subject but since the days of Count of Montecristo, it works if the narrative plot is not obvious, if the viewer does not imagine until the end how the story will end.

Denzel Washington is Robert Mc Call, a good from the dark past who becomes the champion of lost causes. It is understood from the beginning of the film that the protagonist will end up vanquishing the evil and the rotten that passes by him every day.

But the skill of this great actor emerges frame by frame. The shy attendant of a department store who spends his evenings reading the Bible in a diner transforms himself by bringing out his past. The ferocity with which he annihilates his enemies highlights the dark side, the one buried for security reasons.

He also has a very distinct human side that shines in his eyes when he decides to avenge a young prostitute used as slaughter meat. His interpretation gives the story purity and truth. It has the merit of taking advantage of every shot as if it were the last. The public falls in love with his chameleonic character who tidies up shelves during the day and slaughters enemies with a corkscrew at night.

VIRTUALITY

This is one of the worst science fiction thriller movies I’ve ever seen, despite the initial budget being very high and the cast of the highest order. A futuristic struggle between good and evil in which the special effects were not enough to give great emotions.

IS of 1995, directed by Brett Leonard. Denzel Washington is the good guy, a policeman who ended up in prison that the state then uses to restore order. The bad is Russel Crowe: this confirms that the premises were all there, but without the script the vision remains lame.

I mention this box office fiasco, just to highlight Denzel Washington’s athleticism. He turned many scenes without a stand-in and has shown that he is ready to shoot a action movie. Still very young, but perfectly comfortable rolling around on the ground with a gun in hand and jumping from building to building.

It is very credible even during the court jokes granted to him. Unfortunately, the director used him more for his muscular appearance than for his acting skills. Having an actor like him and not making him talk is like having Francesco Totti and leaving him on the bench: another reason why I didn’t really appreciate this film.

FLIGHT

This 2012 film is not bad at all, let’s say it has an excellent starting point, a plot that recalls a real event: Alaska Airlines Flight 261. The director is Robert Zemeckis, which friends jokingly call The smart one, the smart one. Well, even in this case he proved shrewd in choosing the protagonist.

To be successful, a story like this needed a masterful interpretation, someone who made the problem of alcoholism real, a man capable of abusing his body for the duration of the shoot.

And the story of an airline pilot which has a terrible plane crash, an expert and very good commander who however is addicted to alcohol. It is a man who because of the bottle was abandoned by his wife and son, a civil officer who is convinced that he is able to fly despite his vice.

The plane will fail and he will be able to land it in a singular way, saving almost all the passengers. This will not help to make him stop, on the contrary the protagonist will fall even deeper by abusing drugs.

A spectacular Denzel Washington, with applause in every scene of the film. It shows the human catastrophe, the smallness of our being when it is crushed by addictions. He’s masterful in scenes where he doesn’t admit he has a problem, just like those men inside a tunnel who think they’re still free.

DENZEL WASHINGTON: HOW HE CAN CHANGE THE SORT OF A FILM

Husband of colleague Paulette Pearson for more than 40 years and father of four grown children, he is an artist and man without shadows, who had the strength to build his name without being talked about.

It’s a very serious professional who takes to heart every role he decides to play. He chooses to shoot a film when he sees potential, when he realizes he can do his part and elevate its success. From that moment he studies, modifies his body, his mind, begins to think as the protagonist who has to bring to the stage would do.

Let’s think about Hurricane – the cry of innocence, to a story that probably would have had some success anyway because it talks about a story that really happened, a series of perfect waves that capture the viewer on the net. But would this film have been the same without Denzel? My answer is: most likely not.

Few others work the character as he is used to. After reading the script, he asked for a meeting with the director and production and asked to be able to postpone the release of the film for six months. They asked him why, and he replied that he wanted full shots that highlight his physique from head to toe.

He wasn’t in great shape at the time, but the next morning he worked five hours a day with professional boxing coach Terry Claybon and started a sports diet. At the same time he read everything he could about the history of the champion he would play.

A month before filming, he said goodbye to the family and moved to his coach’s gym. Rap music, sunrise workouts, push-ups to sculpt his body and shape his arms. At the end of the job Terry Claybon was almost afraid of that tenant who only talked about boxing.

He wasn’t an actor learning a part, he was a man who couldn’t wait to knock someone out.

Happy birthday Denzel!

