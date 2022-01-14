Denzel Washington wants to work with Christopher Nolan

Denzel Washington, interviewed by Kevin McCarthy on the occasion of the release on Apple TV + from Macbeth, said he wanted to collaborate with the director of Interstellar (2014), Christopher Nolan.

Kevin McCarthy, while talking with Denzel Washington, asked if she ever thought about working with Nolan in the future. The actor of Training Day (2001) replied “directly” to the director:

Chris, call me. Call me Chris… I’d like to work with Christopher Nolan, are you kidding me?

The next film by Christopher Nolan, Oppenheimer, with Cillian Murphy, Emily Blunt, Matt Damon, Robert Downey Jr., Florence Pugh, Rami Malek And Josh Hartnett, will be produced by Universal Pictures after the farewell by Nolan to Warner Bros. The latest film by the English director, Tenet (2020) had as protagonist John David Washington, the son of Denzel.

Macbeth with Denzel Washington And Frances McDormand, Bertie Carvel, Alex Hassell, Corey Hawkins, Harry Melling And Brendan Gleeson is available from today (January 14) on Apple TV +. Joel Coen directed this new adaptation of William Shakespeare without his brother Ethan.

Murder, madness, ambition and cunning in the bold and intense adaptation of Joel Coen.

