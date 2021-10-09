Denzel Washington, why has the actor only shot one sequel in his entire career?

The vast majority of the so-called A-List actors are divided into two groups: either they are the stars of big genre films, even glossy ones that have helped to bring success to the box office, or they have built their careers around a corpus of dramatic works. critically acclaimed.

Many of these actors and actresses also try to make the leap between the two groups, often with very contrasting results, but there are few who can claim not to have dared too much like the legendary and beloved. Denzel Washington, most recently starring in HBO Max’s thriller The Little Things directed by John Lee Hancock alongside Rami Malek and Jared Leto.

Widely regarded as one of the greatest talents in the history of the Seventh Art, the 66-year-old actor has won two Academy Awards out of eight total nominations, even going so far as to receive virtually unanimous critical acclaim. for the direction of his Barriere. He also boasts as a single an incredible success in the boxoffice in minor and non-blockbuster titles, having a very large number of fans of his work ready to follow him in every new project coming out.

Loading... Advertisements

Yet Washington in his entire career has never taken part in a sequel … except one, Antoine Fuqua’s The Equalizer 2, where he reprized the role of Robert McCall, only role played twice by the star. In this regard, Washington explained:

“The truth is, I’ve never been asked to star in a sequel. The only time it happened to me was for Safe House, but it didn’t really make sense because my character was dead, so they were actually talking about a prequel. Ah, and also for Inside Man. Even if it didn’t, the latter at least made sense“.