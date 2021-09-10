Denzel Washington with daughter Olivia in thriller “Until the Last Clue”

“You have to go deep, layer by layer, into your character: so you can arouse emotions in the people who look at you »says Denzel Washington. And so the American star gave us unforgettable films, won 2 Oscars and now returns in another touching role: a policeman forced to redefine his own existence.

While talking, he often rubs his chin with his hand. And immediately afterwards he raises his eyes to the sky, pointing to the right. I watch him speak and I understand that the fame that often precedes him, of not shining out of sympathy, comes from a misunderstanding: Denzel Washington he is above all very shy. Son of a former minister of the Pentecostal Church and a gospel singer, he inherited from his family a certain seriousness that he still carries today, at the age of 66. After his studies in journalism, Denzel Washington has become one of the most loved actor, director and producer of the public. And if I mentally go through his films – Malcolm X or Cry for freedom, The taste of victory or Hurricane – I think there are few interpretations that can be defined as less than grandiose.

He was nominated for an Oscar 9 times And, the only African American in history, he has won 2 (for Glory – Men of glory And Training day). The New York Times he called him “the best performer of the 21st century”. What more can I say? He passed on his love for cinema to his 4 children: John David, the most famous, follows in his father’s footsteps as an actor and has already starred in cult as BlacKkKlansman, Tenet And Malcom & Marie; Katia is a production assistant, Malcom graduated in Cinema. And Olivia, also an actress, plays alongside her father in Denzel Washington’s latest film, Until the last clue.

Denzel Washington with daughter Olivia.

Until the last clue, vintage thriller

In this vintage thriller Set in the 1990s and written and directed by John Lee Hancock, Washington is a sheriff involved by a police sergeant (Rami Malek) in the hunt for a serial killer (Jared Leto). A mission that will bring to light difficult and painful moments of his past.

He has played many policemen in his career, sometimes upright, sometimes ambiguous, always crossed by life. How would you describe your new character, Joe Deacon? “Besides the fact that he weighs 18 kilos more than the other cops I’ve brought to the screen? (he gives me one of his famous smiles, ed). He is a sheriff who was involved in a tragic accident in the past and lost his home, family and wealth in one fell swoop. They ask him to return to the Los Angeles Homicide, where he had already worked, and this will bring back some uncomfortable truths: he will have to overcome them, in order to move forward ».

Happy husband

Denzel Washington has been married since 1983 to Pauletta Pearson, also an actress. They met on the set of the film Wilma in 1977. They have 4 children: John David, 36, a former football player and now an accomplished actor; Katia, 34, production assistant; twins Olivia, 30, actress, and Malcom, former basketball player and graduate in Cinema.

Interview with Denzel Washington

Did he lock himself up in a police station to prepare for the role?

“No, I watched until I was exhausted The first 48 hours, tv docuseries that I love. It shows how professionals deal with criminal cases: layer by layer, going all the way, almost as if they were peeling an onion. When I turned The Pelican Report, in which I played an investigative journalist alongside Julia Roberts, I realized that the work of an actor is very similar: only that, while a reporter writes what he discovers, I have to show it on the screen, make it live for my audience ” .

Did your life change during the pandemic?

“I am not a religious man but I am a spiritual man, and during this terrible situation I started reading the Bible every day. I am in my fourth rereading, I have arrived at the Book of Judges ».

“For the past year, I’ve started reading the Bible every day. And I realized how important it is to take care of others “

What was he looking for? And what did he find?

«In the Old Testament, in the Exodus to be precise, God sends all men and women back to their tents. In my humble opinion, this is what is happening to us today: we are all back in our tent, in close contact with ourselves and with loved ones, and we have to reset and completely reconsider who we are ».

The first thing to learn?

“Look to your neighbor and understand that if you hurt them, you are actually hurting yourself. Maybe we will come out of this situation more united, we certainly had time to think. But if we no longer take care of others, we will all be destroyed. It is already happening. This is a great opportunity to change ».

Is there a bit of spirituality in this latest film too?

«The more you mature in your faith, the less you need proof (he smiles another big smile, ed). By the nature of his job, my sheriff is bound to rely on evidence, but over the course of history he goes on a spiritual journey, his cynical heart transforms. ‘

From the top of your 2 Oscars, what effect did you have working with the younger Rami Malek and Jared Leto, also winners of the statuette?

«They are very good, serious and gifted, they are the future of this job. I remember that, in the scene where I was watching them from the interrogation room, I wanted to enjoy them with popcorn, I liked them so much. They reminded me of me 30 years ago when I was on the set of Red alert with Gene Hackman. Now it is I who observe the youngest, it fascinates me to see them do their utmost to reach a goal ».

“In Until the last clue I acted with my daughter Olivia: I was so nervous that I even forgot my lines! “

His daughter Olivia is also in the film.

“She too is a wonderful young actress. It was the first time we worked together … And he gave me orders! He told me to go here and there, it was a hard test for me: I was so nervous about his presence that sometimes I even forgot my lines! ».