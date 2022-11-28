Denzel Washington’s 117-minute film that you can’t miss

Two Oscar awards, three Golden Globes and a SAG Award, among other important awards in the film industry, are what Denzel Washington has to his credit. The actor continues to enjoy the success of his latest films, “The Little Things” and “The Tragedy of Macbeth”, and is already working on his next 2023 release: “The Equalizer 3”.

There is no doubt about the potential of Denzel Washington to interpret any type of papers. The 67-year-old artist has gone through suspense, drama, action and even post-apocalyptic genre films. Regarding the latter, there is a movie that was released in 2010 and that Netflix still has available to enjoy at home.

The film was directed by the Hughes brothers and was written by Gary Whitta. In addition to Washington, the film stars Gary Oldman and Mila Kunis. The production that can be accessed through Netflix is named “The Book of Eli” (“The book of secrets” in Latin America or “The book of Eli” in Spain).

What is “The Book of Eli” about?

The movie which had a budget of 80 million dollars, surprised the viewers because it raised a post-apocalyptic context, in which water is the scarce resource and for which people fight and kill each other; but also because ignorance abounds. The tape managed to raise more than 157 million dollars at the box office, which is why it was such a success and is one of the recommended ones on the platform.



The story follows Eli’s journey protecting a book. Source: Instagram @recomendacionesav

Eli faces dangerous encounters with cannibals. Source: Instagram @recomendacionesav

The story it deals with takes place 30 years after facing a nuclear Kind Apocalypse, where millions of people have died and the survivors struggle to continue with their lives in a hostile environment: a toxic desert, without an ozone layer, totally dry and without water. It is in this scenario when Eli (Denzel Washington)walks towards the west coast of the United States, while making stops in some towns to rest and preserve a book that he reads every day.



Carnegie is played by Gary Oldman. Source: Instagram @recomendacionesav

Obtaining provisions, resting and avoiding violent encounters with criminal groups and cannibals is the main mission of the protagonist in the plot. Arriving in a city ruled by the ruthless Carnegie (Gary Oldman)survival is complicated for Eli, since your opponent has been looking for the book that you carry with you. Fate will generate a permanent conflict between those who want to preserve the work and replicate it; and who wants to own it to control more communities.