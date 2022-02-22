Department in the National Palace where I live is “modest” if you compare how Peña Nieto and Calderón were: AMLO

President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador He assured this Tuesday that the apartment he lives with his family within National Palace it’s modest compared to how presidents lived.

At a morning press conference, the head of the federal Executive recalled that when he dressed then President Enrique Peña Nieto in his capacity as president-elect, he showed him the apartment because in his campaign he had declared that he wanted to live in the National Palace.

He acknowledged that it took him “a little work” to convince his wife Beatriz Gutiérrez Müller to move to the historic site.

“I came to live in the Palace because Juarez lived and died here and I live in an apartment and I would say modest, for how they lived before (the other presidents).

“Yes, it is a palace, but I occupied an apartment that Calderón and Peña had for rest. As I spoke during the campaign that I wanted to live here, when I visited President Peña, already being elected president, he told me ‘Look, I’m going to show you’ and he already showed me the apartment and I live there. It took me a bit of work to convince Beatriz”, he commented.

