Department of Health confirms two new cases of Monkeypox in Puerto Rico

With these there would be 4 cases in total confirmed by the health authorities.

Monkeypox is considered notifiable by the Department of Health. Photo: Shutterstock.

Through his Facebook, the Secretary of the Department of Health, Dr. Carlos Mellado, confirmed two more cases of monkeypox, for a total of 4 confirmed cases in Puerto Rico.

Regarding these cases, the official clarified that they are not linked to each other, but the four are and are associated with travel. The announcement comes in the global context of increasing cases of monkeypox.

The World Health Organization currently registers 9,200 confirmed cases in 63 countries, with an incidence increase of more than 50% compared to the balance presented on July 12.

Dr. Mellado has reiterated that the country has a robust surveillance system prepared to deal with this situation; and the epidemiology office maintains a notification line immediate for health providers 787-404-5361. Monkeypox is considered notifiable by the Department of Health.

Members of the WHO have explained that there is no evidence that the disease is transmitted by eating contaminated food. “There is no evidence that it has passed from food to people, but there is data that suggests that contaminated surfaces, such as in health establishments, could be a route of contagion,” detailed the executive director of the Emergency Program of the WHO, Michael Ryan.