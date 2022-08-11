Department of Health reports 11 new cases of monkeypox in Puerto Rico

The number of confirmed cases of monkey pox in Puerto Rico today reached 45, an additional 11 to which the Health Department had reported in his report last weekend.

The data confirmed by the agency assumes that between Saturday and Wednesday 11 new cases were confirmed, an amount greater than the seven infections that were recorded for the week of July 30 to August 5. “The growth trend that is being seen in the United States is also being seen in Puerto Rico,” Salud said in writing.

According to the Department of Health, in addition to the 45 cases that have been confirmed, there are another 15 that are currently classified as suspicious. At the moment, the trend of a concentration of infections among men is maintained, since 44 of the cases correspond to men.

The analysis carried out by the agency shows that the average age of people infected with the virus, known as ‘Monkeypox’, is 40 years, while 40% of the identified cases had recent travel history to countries where Infections of monkeypox have been recorded. In the report published by Health on Saturday, with data up to August 5, it was indicated that 29 of the 34 people who had been diagnosed until then reported sexual contact with other people in the previous two weeks.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), symptoms of monkeypox can include rashes on different parts of the body, including the genital area, as well as fever, chills, swollen lymph nodes, fatigue , headache or generalized and respiratory problems. Typically, the disease, which spreads mainly through bodily contact, lasts two to four weeks, during which time isolation is advised.

The CDC, as of August 10, had recorded some 10,392 cases of monkeypox in the United States, including Puerto Rico, and some 31,800 globally.

In a recent interview with El Nuevo Día, the infectologist and epidemiologist Ángeles Rodríguez anticipated that the spread of the ‘monkeypox’ would accelerate in Puerto Rico and that it would also spread to population groups that, until now, have not been impacted.

“It is inevitable that it will go from the demographic of men who have sex with men to straight people, to women, to children. It is going to come out of that demographic, as is already beginning to happen,” said the former State epidemiologist.

On Tuesday, the Federal Food and Drug Administration The FDA has issued an Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) that will allow the doses of the vaccine administered to people considered to be at higher risk of contracting monkeypox to be reduced, thus increasing its availability. The FDA EUA also opened the door for the vaccination of children under 18 years of age who also present a high risk of infection.