Department of Sport – Notice of 1 April 2022

As recalled by the notice of 25 March 2022, with the publication of the decree-law of 24 March 2022, n. 24, “Urgent provisions for overcoming the measures to combat the spread of the COVID-19 epidemic, as a result of the cessation of the state of emergency”, the gradual removal of the provisions related to the COVID-19 emergency was ordered.

Preparation of adequate information on the prevention measures to be respected, with particular reference to the correct use of the protection devices provided for by the legislation and the obligation to possess and present the green certification COVID-19, basic or reinforced, in all contexts in which is required pursuant to current legislation.





Avoid overcrowding, also through the use of booking systems, especially inside closed places, maintaining an adequate spacing in relation to the type of activity carried out.





Provision of hand solutions at the entrance and in various points of the premises, in order to facilitate frequent sanitation by users.





Frequent sanitation of all environments, with particular attention to common areas and surfaces touched more frequently.





Reinforcement of natural air exchange or through mechanized systems in closed environments (e.g. keeping doors, windows and glazing open, unless weather conditions or other situations of necessity do not allow it).

For more information, we recommend that you read the FAQ.

Notice dated 1st April 2022, Photo by Guduru Ajay bhargav from Pexels