Department of Sport – Notice of March 25, 2022

With the publication of the decree-law of 24 March 2022, n. 24, “Urgent provisions for overcoming the measures to combat the spread of the COVID-19 epidemic, as a result of the cessation of the state of emergency”, the gradual removal of the provisions related to the COVID-19 emergency was ordered.

The main provisions contained within the decree-law, valid from 1st April until 30th April 2022:

based on the provisions of art. 6, for public access to sporting events and competitions, in addition to the obligation to wear FFP2 respiratory protection devices both outdoors and indoors:

– possession of one of the COVID-19 Green Certifications for vaccination, healing or testing (so-called green pass base) for sporting events and competitions that take place outdoors;

– possession of one of the COVID-19 Green Certifications for vaccination or recovery (so-called reinforced green pass) for sporting events and competitions that take place indoors;

based on the provisions of art. 7, the possession of one of the COVID-19 Green Certifications for vaccination or recovery (so-called reinforced green pass) is required for access to:

– swimming pools, swimming centers, gyms, team and contact sports, wellness centers, even within accommodation facilities, for activities that take place indoors;

– spaces used as changing rooms and showers, with the exclusion of the obligation of certification for those accompanying persons who are not self-sufficient due to age or disability.

Furthermore, the state of emergency for COVID-19 is not extended, the color classification of risk zones is eliminated and the limitations relating to capacity for sporting events and competitions are removed.

Persons under the age of twelve and those exempt from the vaccination campaign on the basis of suitable medical certification issued according to the criteria defined in a circular from the Ministry of Health are excluded from the obligation of reinforced green certification.

For workers and subjects subjected to the vaccination obligation, the legislation does not provide for changes.

The owners or managers of sports facilities are required to verify that access to services and activities takes place in compliance with the established provisions.

Consequently, the FAQs are being updated and will be valid from 1 April.

Until March 31, 2022 the indications contained in the FAQ and the guidelines already published remain in force.

