departure lowered due to the wind, Sofia Goggia wants to be the protagonist again! – OA Sport

11.15: Lara Gut-Behrami, Ramona Siebenhofer, Corinne Suter and Kira Weidle the big favorites together with the blue

11.12: Headlights on Italy also on Federica Brignone who is going through a great moment of form confirmed by the third and seventh place in the tests on Thursday and yesterday, on the Delago sisters who have shown that they are growing in condition.

11.09: During the two days of testing, Sofia Goggia dispelled all doubts about her physical condition by setting the best time, obtained on the first day but skipping a door in the second part of the track. The blue in the World Cup must recover just under three hundred points from Mikaela Shiffrin, but before the Olympics there will still be two race weekends dedicated to fast tests and therefore, despite the Zauchensee “cue”, there is still a way to reassemble.

11.06: Headlights aimed at Italy especially on Sofia Goggia in two fundamental days for the Bergamo-born, fresh from the unfortunate weekend in Zauchensee where she was the victim of a daring fall.

11.03: Due to the strong wind in the upper part, the start was lowered to the Duke of Aosta

11.00: Good morning to the friends of OA Sport and welcome to the live direct of the Cortina downhill, valid for the 2021-2022 Alpine Skiing Women’s World Cup

THE STARTLIST OF THE CORTINA DESCENT

Headlights in Italy also on Federica Brignone who is going through a great moment of form confirmed by the third and seventh place in tests on Thursday and yesterday, about the Delago sisters which have been shown to be in growing condition. Goggia will start with bib number 7, Brignone with 8, Nadia Delago with number 11, Nicol Delago with number 14, Curtoni with 15, Bassino with 16, Marsaglia with 30, Melesi with 44. Lara Gut-Behrami, Ramona Siebenhofer, Corinne Suter and Kira Weidle the big favorites along with the blue. There will be no American Breezy Johnson, who had missed the Zauchensee away match due to injury, and fell yesterday in practice, while the outsiders could be the Czech Ledecka, the Norwegian Mowinckel, the Swiss Haehlen and the American Wiles.

OA Sport offers you the LIVE LIVE of the second timed trial of the Cortina downhill, valid for the 2021-2022 Alpine Skiing Women’s World Cup. It starts at 11.30. Have fun!

Photo LaPresse