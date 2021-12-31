Sports

Depay for Morata, Juve say no. Allegri wants his old ball

The Barcelona wants Alvaro Morata. Or better to say, Xavi wants Morata. And Barcelona are trying to figure out how to please him, after the same Blaugrana coach has already collected the yes of the Juventus attacker. This is the starting point. But other joints are needed. For example Max Merry would need another striker instead of the Spaniard, finding the right one right now is a very complicated undertaking because the Juve to date it can only explore the non-redemption loan market.

Barcelona offers Depay

This is not the only hitch in a negotiation that also involves theAtletico Madrid, owner of the Morata tag. The same Barcelona to facilitate the arrival of the Spaniard he puts one of his luxury redundancies on the plate, pushing towards Turin in particular Memphis Depay: a bit as technical compensation for Juve, a bit more because they desperately need to make room in their wages (as the case shows Ferran Torres).

Allegri wants Icardi to Juve

This is the identikit of the new number 9 presented by Allegri to be able to renounce Morata: physically strong, master of the penalty area, ready immediately. The one imposed by the club speaks of a center forward who can arrive on loan without obligation of redemption and with sustainable engagement, possibly not too far in the years. If for various reasons the options proposed by the Barcelona do not heat Juve even as a bridge solution (from Depay onwards), the clues can still lead to the usual Mauro Icardi: contacts have never been interrupted, if the PSG opens to the loan it is done with the obligation of at least conditional redemption and in any case no gifts are provided.

Milik and Aubameyang, complicated tracks

For various reasons, a flashback for Arek is complicated Milik. Careful reflections are also underway on the Pierre-Emerick front Aubameyang, leaving Arsenal (with whom we talk about Arthur and Dejan Kulusevski), an option, however, held back by two major “cons”: the salary to cover is high, especially the Gabonese will participate in the African Cup and this represents a huge unknown also in terms of timing to have him available.

