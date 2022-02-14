depopulated the video of the alternative Valentine’s Day

A new video from OwlKitty replaces Kate Winslet in Titanic. The film thus takes on a new romantic sense with Leonardo DiCaprio and the cat Lizzy.

Titanic it is or it is not one of the most romantic films in the history of cinema? Yes it is and review it on Valentine’s Day it can be a good way to frame the party of lovers. True, the story does not end well, but the director James Cameron he said that Jack couldn’t fit on that floating piece of wood with Rose and we can’t help but put our souls at peace. What we can do, however, is to take an alternative look at the romance of the film.

Thibault Charroppin And Olivia Boone are a couple of creative videomakers who delight in post-production with editing software. They are the owners behind the Owl Kitty account, starring their black cat Lizzy. Their specialty is to insert the cat in the images of the most famous films, as happened with Jurassic Park, Mom I Missed the Plane, The Shark, The Shining, ET And Godzilla vs Kong, just to name a few. This time it was the turn of the masterpiece Titanic to show her feline side, imagining Lizzy instead of Rose. This below is the result that it’s not technically perfect (as good as the work is and the videos showing the behind-the-scenes work are just as fun), but it’s worth seeing for a laugh.

Titanic: plot and trailer of the film with Leonardo DiCaprio and Kate Winslet

The story of the film is told by Rose DeWitt Bukater (Gloria Stuart), an elderly lady who survived the terrible sinking of the RMS Titanic ocean liner in April 1912. Rose (Kate Winslet) is a British teenager who embarks with her mother Ruth (Frances Fisher) and the snooty boyfriend Cal Hockley (Bill Zane), who is forced to marry to pay off her family’s debts. Overwhelmed by her fate, Rose climbs onto the parapet, determined to take her life. The girl, however, is dissuaded by the penniless Jack Dawson (Leonardo Dicaprio) and Cal, to thank the young man, invites him to first class for a dinner among the people of the upper class.

That evening, Cal gives Rose a formidable jewel that belonged to Louis XVI, called ‘the Heart of the Ocean’. But she prefers to spend her time with Jack rather than put up with the presence of her arrogant betrothed. A sincere and profound feeling soon arises between the two, but Cal realizes the clandestine relationship and forces Rose to stop dating Jack.

Although the girl tries to submit to the marriage arranged by her mother, the feelings she has for Jack are too strong and the two declare love. The young man paints an erotic portrait of his beloved and the couple plans to secretly escape together once they land in America. But fate will not be kind to them.