deportation of ex-presidential candidate to Guatemala is postponed, where he must face two arrest warrants

Baldizón is awaited by two arrest warrants issued for his alleged involvement in corruption cases.

The former candidate for the Presidency of the Republic, Manuel Baldizón, should have arrived in Guatemala this Wednesday, September 28, on a deported flight from the United States; however, his deportation was postponed due to a request from the politician to return on an “individual” flight, the family said.

Last Tuesday, relatives and the lawyer of the former presidential candidate announced his arrival in Guatemala with the initial purpose of solving the legal issues that he has in the country, however, the deportation did not materialize this Wednesday and it is believed that it could arrive between Thursday and Friday.

Jorge Baldizón, son of the former president and who was waiting for him outside the Guatemalan Air Force -where the deportees arrive-, confirmed that the arrival was postponed due to a request from his father.

“Yes, it is indeed coming. The reason why he did not come today is that Manuel Baldizón had made a personal request to come on an individual or private flight, for your safety. This request was resolved and right now he is in Arizona, where he has to take the flight to come in the next few hours, well until tomorrow we will know the flight number on which he is going to come, “added Baldizón.

“We are confirming that until tomorrow we will have an exact time of his arrival, possibly tomorrow or Friday. It’s going to be a private flight, which doesn’t mean it can be a commercial flight, he is guarded by the Marshal authorities (…) to hand it over to the Guatemalan authorities,” he said.

He added that “on Manuel Baldizón’s part there is all the will and that’s why he comes to surrender and solve his problems always with the presumption of innocence.

The Public Ministry (MP) reported that the Special Prosecutor against Impunity (Feci) has open investigations against Baldizón.

He added that currently He has two pending arrest warrants in force. for different cases.

One of these is for the Transurban Case, in which He is accused of illicit electoral financing and money laundering.

Also the Odebrecht Case, in which He is accused of the crimes of active bribery, money laundering and illicit association.

On social networks, Baldizón made a publication in which he stated that the decision to return to Guatemala is “to appear voluntarily before the courts of justice and to testify in relation to the judicial political persecution produced by the false accusations.”